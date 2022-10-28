Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

SHS students design, build School of Screams

by | Oct 28, 2022 | Latest

Sachse residents daring for a scare were treated to a haunted house inside Sachse High School this past weekend.

The school welcomed local residents to its fourth annual Halloween event, called School of Screams Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. This year’s theme was titled “The Thirteenth Floor.”

The haunted house took place from 6 to 11 p.m. both nights. On Oct. 22, the school held a special scare-free hour which did not use loud noises or flashing lights to accommodate visitors who may have been sensitive to them.

“Just like any other production, we have show quality environments,” said Technical Director Joseph Murdock. “We use a lot of props that we use throughout the year. We save stuff and use it during our haunted house to create different environments.”

Murdock said the haunted house incorporated two paths and totaled 30 different rooms, all of which were put together by students. Work began Oct. 10 while the district was on fall break.

Then, starting Oct. 17, students worked on props and decorations for the 30 rooms beginning around 7 a.m. and finishing around 5 p.m. each day, said Murdock, adding that students would often come in during free periods or whenever they were available throughout the school day.

After the final bell on Friday, Oct. 21, Murdock and the students walked through the two paths of the haunted house and installed final set pieces before visitors walked through the doors at 6 p.m.

For the full story, see the Oct. 27 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Residents continue to early vote through Nov. 4

Residents continue to early vote through Nov. 4

Oct 27, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections began this week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

Oct 24, 2022 |

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election.  On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races. Some cities will also vote on...

read more
Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Oct 22, 2022 |

Blue skies and an expansive view of the state’s first major reservoir built in over 30 years provided a scenic backdrop for the crowd that gathered in Fannin County for the official dedication of Bois d’Arc Lake by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The event,...

read more
Local club dials in on radio enthusiasts

Local club dials in on radio enthusiasts

Oct 21, 2022 |

When the transistor radio was still popular, a vintage radio and phonograph club was in its nascent stages. Founded in 1974 as the Southwest Vintage Radio and Phonograph Society, the club is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of radios and phonographs that...

read more
Sachse Mustangs dominate South Garland Titans

Sachse Mustangs dominate South Garland Titans

Oct 21, 2022 | ,

Knowing they were unable to afford to let up in their pursuit of reaching the playoffs, the Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and kept the points coming to beat South Garland 51-12 Thursday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.  Kaliq Lockett scored two...

read more
Charter amendment election to be held Nov. 8

Charter amendment election to be held Nov. 8

Oct 20, 2022 |

In Texas, different municipalities operate under one of two distinct sets of rules, general law or home rule. In simplified terms, general law cities typically have a population of less than 5,000 and home rule cities have populations 5,000 or higher. Although there...

read more
Early voting begins Oct. 24

Early voting begins Oct. 24

Oct 20, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Property tax bills mailed to residents

Property tax bills mailed to residents

Oct 15, 2022 |

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31,...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021