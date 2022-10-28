SHS students design, build School of Screams

Sachse residents daring for a scare were treated to a haunted house inside Sachse High School this past weekend.

The school welcomed local residents to its fourth annual Halloween event, called School of Screams Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. This year’s theme was titled “The Thirteenth Floor.”

The haunted house took place from 6 to 11 p.m. both nights. On Oct. 22, the school held a special scare-free hour which did not use loud noises or flashing lights to accommodate visitors who may have been sensitive to them.

“Just like any other production, we have show quality environments,” said Technical Director Joseph Murdock. “We use a lot of props that we use throughout the year. We save stuff and use it during our haunted house to create different environments.”

Murdock said the haunted house incorporated two paths and totaled 30 different rooms, all of which were put together by students. Work began Oct. 10 while the district was on fall break.

Then, starting Oct. 17, students worked on props and decorations for the 30 rooms beginning around 7 a.m. and finishing around 5 p.m. each day, said Murdock, adding that students would often come in during free periods or whenever they were available throughout the school day.

After the final bell on Friday, Oct. 21, Murdock and the students walked through the two paths of the haunted house and installed final set pieces before visitors walked through the doors at 6 p.m.

