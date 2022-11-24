Sachse High’s Mane Attraction puts on local gigs

One group at Sachse High School is helping to spread holiday cheer this season by putting on performances at a variety of local venues.

Sachse High’s 19-member a cappella group, Mane Attraction, has been preparing for its performances since late October and put on the finishing touches before breaking for Thanksgiving.

Its gigs begin the final week of the month and runs through December, said Head Choir Director Kristin Poligala. Among the audiences for Mane Attraction are Ariel Pointe and Mustang Creek residents, the Sachse Chamber of Commerce and attendees at the Dallas Arboretum, she said, adding that the group will also play for Garland ISD leaders at the annual Team GISD event.

Poligala said the group has two routines — one of more modern “pop” Christmas songs and the other of traditional carols. When Mane Attraction performs at Ariel Pointe or Mustang Creek, they typically perform a carol sing-along to give residents the opportunity to join in with the students, she added.

“I love seeing when people sing along with us,” said senior Aleia-Rose Guting. “It makes me so much happier and it’s something that we can all connect to.”

Aleia-Rose added that she enjoys all the preparation and hard work that goes into the holiday season performances.

“We always get to work together,” Aleia-Rose said. “Christmas is always a different feeling; there’s a lot more emotion and sincerity.”

She continued, saying she really enjoys bringing joy to others through the group’s performances.

“When you perform for other people, we get to spread our happiness to other people,” Aleia-Rose said.

Senior Cade Calkins agreed, adding that he is always amazed at how much joy and happiness the performances provide Mane Attraction’s audiences.

“When we go out and sing during Christmas time, it is the happiest you could ever see people,” Cade said. “The smiles that I’ve seen on children is the best part. Watching a little kid smile while you sing fills your heart up.”

For the full story, see the Nov. 24 issue of The Sachse News.