Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Sachse High’s Mane Attraction puts on local gigs

by | Nov 24, 2022 | Latest

One group at Sachse High School is helping to spread holiday cheer this season by putting on performances at a variety of local venues.

Sachse High’s 19-member a cappella group, Mane Attraction, has been preparing for its performances since late October and put on the finishing touches before breaking for Thanksgiving.

Its gigs begin the final week of the month and runs through December, said Head Choir Director Kristin Poligala. Among the audiences for Mane Attraction are Ariel Pointe and Mustang Creek residents, the Sachse Chamber of Commerce and attendees at the Dallas Arboretum, she said, adding that the group will also play for Garland ISD leaders at the annual Team GISD event.

Poligala said the group has two routines — one of more modern “pop” Christmas songs and the other of traditional carols. When Mane Attraction performs at Ariel Pointe or Mustang Creek, they typically perform a carol sing-along to give residents the opportunity to join in with the students, she added.

“I love seeing when people sing along with us,” said senior Aleia-Rose Guting. “It makes me so much happier and it’s something that we can all connect to.”

Aleia-Rose added that she enjoys all the preparation and hard work that goes into the holiday season performances.

“We always get to work together,” Aleia-Rose said. “Christmas is always a different feeling; there’s a lot more emotion and sincerity.”

She continued, saying she really enjoys bringing joy to others through the group’s performances.

“When you perform for other people, we get to spread our happiness to other people,” Aleia-Rose said.

Senior Cade Calkins agreed, adding that he is always amazed at how much joy and happiness the performances provide Mane Attraction’s audiences. 

“When we go out and sing during Christmas time, it is the happiest you could ever see people,” Cade said. “The smiles that I’ve seen on children is the best part. Watching a little kid smile while you sing fills your heart up.”

For the full story, see the Nov. 24 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Retired officers lead, serve others

Retired officers lead, serve others

Nov 19, 2022 |

For 103 years, members of one of the nation’s oldest patriotic, nonpartisan veterans service organizations have continued to serve their communities — and their country — with a purpose to “promote patriotism, civic responsibility, public service and leadership in the...

read more
Superintendents highlight ISD successes

Superintendents highlight ISD successes

Nov 18, 2022 |

Local superintendents focused on the excellence of their respective school districts during a luncheon event for local businesses. Garland ISD Superintendent Ricardo Lopez and Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson spoke at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce luncheon...

read more
Deadlines near for Christmas activities

Deadlines near for Christmas activities

Nov 17, 2022 |

Although Thanksgiving is right around the corner, deadlines for Christmas activities are fast approaching. Sachse residents eager to show off their decoration skills are encouraged to sign up quickly for the second annual Christmas tree decorating competition at the...

read more
Turkey Trot takes marks Nov. 24

Turkey Trot takes marks Nov. 24

Nov 17, 2022 |

A Thanksgiving staple in Sachse prepares to run its race for the 19th time this year. The annual Turkey Trot takes place at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, outside of Sachse High School, which is located at 3901 Miles Road. Runners should arrive at 7 a.m. to get checked in...

read more
Collin County DA holds press conference on lawsuit

Collin County DA holds press conference on lawsuit

Nov 16, 2022 |

This story was updated with more information, including from an exit interview transcript with Fallon LaFleur Friday, Nov. 18. Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis struck a defiant tone in his response to an Oct. 31 lawsuit that alleges he sexually...

read more
City approves bids for employee insurance

City approves bids for employee insurance

Nov 12, 2022 |

As Sachse prepares to enter the new year, it is lining up the benefits package it will offer to employees. Council received a presentation from the city’s benefits consultant, Jonathan Weegar from HUB International, during the Tuesday, Nov. 1, special meeting. City...

read more
Real Options mobile unit coming to The Cross Church

Real Options mobile unit coming to The Cross Church

Nov 11, 2022 |

Residents in need of pregnancy resources have another option to turn to — one that has over three decades of experience serving Collin County. Allen-based nonprofit Real Options is partnering with The Cross Church in Wylie to provide pregnancy resources to residents...

read more
County offers much needed veterans service

County offers much needed veterans service

Nov 10, 2022 |

Navigating and filing paperwork for benefits available to veterans, their spouses and children can be a complex experience that can potentially overwhelm many individuals. In Plano, the small staff at Collin County Veterans Services (CCVS) work to make the process a...

read more
Historical Society hosts Veterans Day event

Historical Society hosts Veterans Day event

Nov 10, 2022 |

Local residents gathered to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans on a balmy November day. The Sachse Historical Society hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, with veterans, residents and elected officials in attendance at the 11th annual...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility