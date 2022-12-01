Subscribe
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled Dec. 7

It is once again time for holiday festivities with several cities hosting parades and events throughout the first week of December.

In Sachse, the city will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex. 

The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School.

Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said residents should be mindful of street closures for the parade Dec. 7 including both lanes of Miles Road during the parade and parts of Sachse Road and Salmon Street.

On-street parking along the parade route will also be prohibited, she said.

“It is important to host events such as the Christmas Extravaganza for the community because it provides citizens with the opportunity to come together and experience new and exciting activities,” Wiseman said. “Events of this size also provide the opportunity for citizens to meet city staff, local organizations such as CERT and high school clubs and councilmembers.”

At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which will be followed by several other activities. The event will have a petting zoo, train rides, a winter wonderland — sponsored by The Station and PMB Investments — and a fun area, said Wiseman. Attendees should wear winter boots, dress warm and wear gloves for the winter wonderland, she added.

There will also be free food options including s’mores, popcorn and cookie decorating.

“We want to provide a fun and event-filled night for families free of charge,” Wiseman said. “All of the activities and treats handed out at this event are free and provided by the city and local volunteer organizations at no charge.”

Additionally, there will be several photo opportunities, including one with Santa Claus at the event.

For the full story, see the Dec. 1 issue of The Sachse News.

