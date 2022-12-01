Subscribe
Police department hosting toy drive

by | Dec 1, 2022 | Latest

A generous initiative organized by a leader in the Sachse Police Department is taking place once again this year.

Lt. Steven Doerr began accepting donations of toys Saturday Nov. 26, and he will continue to accept donations through Dec. 10. After he collects all his donations, he places them inside a makeshift “toy store” where in-need families can pick out gifts for their children.

“It’s my way of giving back to the community and to make sure each kid has a joyful Christmas,” Doerr said. “A kid may not have a lot of control over their family situation or what their family can do at Christmas.”

Doerr said he has coordinated the toy distribution for 18 years, adding that he assisted over 200 children from 104 last year.

He continued that most of his referrals come from the community because he works as a police officer full time. Typically, Doerr finds out the names of families who are in need through women’s shelters, local school districts, churches and other community organizations.

Those organizations that are more involved with individuals on a regular basis have a greater understanding of the need in the community, said Doerr.

Additionally, the program is made possible through donations collected from residents and businesses in the community. Donations for the program can be dropped off at the dispatcher desk inside the Public Safety Building, which is located at 3815-D Sachse Road.

The only items that are not accepted are electronics.

For the full story, see the Dec. 1 issue of The Sachse News.

