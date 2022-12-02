Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

TIRZ contribution increase approved

by | Dec 2, 2022 | Latest

Sachse councilmembers continued two public hearings into the most recent council meeting as it sought input from residents.

An increase in the city’s contribution to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and a levying of special revenue assessment bonds were the two subjects of the hearings held during the Nov. 14 regular meeting.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose introduced the items that were a continuation from the Oct. 17 meeting.

“Many of these items are continuations of items that we’ve had previous conversations about at previous council meetings,” Rose said. 

City Attorney Kevin Laughlin and Mary Petty from P3 both explained the need to amend the contribution to the TIRZ because of contractual obligations in the development agreement. At the time the agreement was signed in 2018, the city agreed to contribute 50% of the tax rate when the agreement was made.

In 2018, the tax rate was 72 cents, which meant Sachse contributed 36 cents from taxes raised in the area to the TIRZ, said Laughlin. However, because of the city’s decreasing tax rate and the need to meet the obligation, it is required to increase the amount it contributes, he added.

Both Petty and Laughlin said the 30-year term for the TIRZ and the cap at $41 million would be unaffected by the amendment to the city’s contribution. A TIRZ no longer receives a contribution once it reaches a dollar cap or its term expires.

“They could quit getting reimbursed after they hit the max or the 30 years, whichever comes first,” Laughlin said. “I think everybody anticipates they’ll hit the max before the 30 years at the rates values are going up.”

Petty said that the increased assessment values do not adequately cover the reduction in the tax rate, which necessitated an increase in contribution from the city.

During the public hearing, no residents came forward to speak for or against the measure.

Councilmembers approved increasing the percentage contribution to the TIRZ encompassing the station.

For the full story, see the Dec. 1 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Christmas Extravaganza scheduled Dec. 7

Christmas Extravaganza scheduled Dec. 7

Dec 1, 2022 |

It is once again time for holiday festivities with several cities hosting parades and events throughout the first week of December. In Sachse, the city will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex.  The first...

read more
Police department hosting toy drive

Police department hosting toy drive

Dec 1, 2022 |

A generous initiative organized by a leader in the Sachse Police Department is taking place once again this year. Lt. Steven Doerr began accepting donations of toys Saturday Nov. 26, and he will continue to accept donations through Dec. 10. After he collects all his...

read more
Send a Letter to Santa this Christmas

Send a Letter to Santa this Christmas

Nov 28, 2022 | ,

If you’re the parents/guardians of elementary school-age children, the News is collecting Letters to Santa again this year. The letters will be printed in the December 22 edition of The Sachse News. Please print out the attached document, have your child write their...

read more
Package service starts Nov. 21

Package service starts Nov. 21

Nov 25, 2022 |

Residents wary of porch pirates this holiday season can opt for a service offering secure storage of their packages while they may be away from their home. For the second consecutive year, the Sachse Police Department is offering a holiday package service that allows...

read more
City staff gets guidance on long-term projects

City staff gets guidance on long-term projects

Nov 24, 2022 |

As a result of a large unassigned fund balance, Sachse city staff provided a list of potential projects the money could be spent on.   Councilmembers received a presentation on the projects during the Monday, Nov 14, regular meeting.  Finance Director...

read more
Sachse High’s Mane Attraction puts on local gigs

Sachse High’s Mane Attraction puts on local gigs

Nov 24, 2022 |

One group at Sachse High School is helping to spread holiday cheer this season by putting on performances at a variety of local venues. Sachse High’s 19-member a cappella group, Mane Attraction, has been preparing for its performances since late October and put on the...

read more
Retired officers lead, serve others

Retired officers lead, serve others

Nov 19, 2022 |

For 103 years, members of one of the nation’s oldest patriotic, nonpartisan veterans service organizations have continued to serve their communities — and their country — with a purpose to “promote patriotism, civic responsibility, public service and leadership in the...

read more
Superintendents highlight ISD successes

Superintendents highlight ISD successes

Nov 18, 2022 |

Local superintendents focused on the excellence of their respective school districts during a luncheon event for local businesses. Garland ISD Superintendent Ricardo Lopez and Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson spoke at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce luncheon...

read more
Deadlines near for Christmas activities

Deadlines near for Christmas activities

Nov 17, 2022 |

Although Thanksgiving is right around the corner, deadlines for Christmas activities are fast approaching. Sachse residents eager to show off their decoration skills are encouraged to sign up quickly for the second annual Christmas tree decorating competition at the...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility