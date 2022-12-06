Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Sachse will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex.

The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School.

At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which will be followed by several other activities. The event will have a petting zoo, train rides, a winter wonderland — sponsored by The Station and PMB Investments — and a fun area, said Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman. Attendees should wear winter boots, dress warm and wear gloves for the winter wonderland, she added.

At the Sachse Public Library, there will be plenty of winter activities to enjoy such as a Pop-Tart gingerbread house activity for teenagers Tuesday, Dec. 6, and an adult craft night Thursday, Dec. 8. There will also be several holiday story times through Dec. 2, Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 14-16.

Residents can also join the Christmas lighting contest hosted by the city through Dec. 9. To sign up, visit cityofsachse.com.