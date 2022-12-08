Subscribe
Over 17,500 shoeboxes collected for Operation Christmas Child

Although National Collection Week is in the rearview mirror, online shoebox creations are still being accepted by Samaritan’s Purse for Operation Christmas Child.

The nonprofit has built on the initial work of donating shoeboxes to children in wartorn Bosnia in 1993. Over the past 30 years, shoebox collections have reached the 200 million mark with the monumental 200 millionth box to be delivered this year.

National Collection Week was held from Nov. 14-21 but individuals still interested in contributing to Operation Christmas Child can still pack a shoebox online. Using the online platform, residents can select from a list of needed items and click and drag them into a virtual shoebox.

Susan Seibert, area coordinator for the Collin County South area, said collections were down from the numbers she was hoping to collect but she was still amazed by the local generosity shown by area residents. She said that the nonprofit typically collects more when economic conditions are good and individuals have more disposable income.

“Even though we didn’t take in what we wanted to take in, there is a lot of inflation and we’re in a recession,” Seibert said. “I’m excited with the amount of sacrificial giving with them not giving out of abundance but out of scarcity.”

Team Leader at The Cross Church Scott Bellamy said several residents in her service area stepped up this year,  including the congregation that contributed over 1,200 shoeboxes this year, the first time it has eclipsed 1,000. Its previous high was in the 800s, said Seibert.

