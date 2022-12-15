Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Council updated on future of new animal shelter

by | Dec 15, 2022 | Latest

City staff were busy informing the public about ongoing projects throughout Sachse during the final council meeting of 2022.

Parks, roads and the new animal shelter were included in the informational updates presented to councilmembers during the Tuesday, Dec. 6, regular meeting.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented an update on the animal shelter construction, which has a maximum cost of $5 million through 2021 bond funding. Sylvester said the contractor and architect have been able to estimate some costs now that the design is finished.

“That will be further refined as we go forward,” Sylvester said. “This gives us a pretty good idea on a generic scale looking where we are and if our design is comfortable with our budget. I’m comfortable with where that figure is now; I’m not satisfied with it completely, but it is within our guaranteed maximum price.”

The building will have an area of 6,000 square feet, nearly double the size of the current animal shelter. It will include a public area where individuals can meet pets and will have 29 total kennels to house animals compared to 12 at the current shelter.

“A lot of the interior space of the current animal shelter is open bay and really not purposed for any particular use,” Sylvester said. “This interior provides significant use opportunities for kenneling as well as caring for the animals.”

Access to human interaction was critical in the design, he added, with a focus taken to not completely isolate animals. Visitation rooms are adjacent to the main kennel areas, according to the design plans shown during the meeting.

“Although it is a secure area, our public will be allowed back there with our staff to go and look at our animals,” Sylvester said. “That’s the practice that we have in place now. I believe it is best served for our animals to allow them to be viewed by residents that are considering adopting them.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 15 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Senior center group meets nonprofit’s need

Senior center group meets nonprofit’s need

Dec 15, 2022 |

A group of active seniors in Sachse became the action they wanted to see in the community, opting to give back to a local food pantry that gives to them on a regular basis. Individuals who frequent the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center in Sachse are already...

read more
EDC discusses business grant program

EDC discusses business grant program

Dec 10, 2022 |

The Sachse Economic Development Corporation considered measures to assist business owners in the community during its most recent meeting. Trustees on the SEDC board of directors discussed what a small business grant program might look like and how it would exist...

read more
Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

Dec 9, 2022 |

As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home. The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place...

read more
Garland ISD approves mental health service

Garland ISD approves mental health service

Dec 9, 2022 |

The Garland ISD board of trustees intensely debated the approval of a contract award to Care Solace to provide care coordination and a mental health platform to the district. The contract was discussed during the Tuesday, Nov. 29, regular meeting after being discussed...

read more
Police shooting suspect indicted

Police shooting suspect indicted

Dec 8, 2022 |

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29. Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for...

read more
Public Works Director recognized for Sachse Road project

Public Works Director recognized for Sachse Road project

Dec 7, 2022 |

Sachse councilmembers took a moment before regular business at the Monday, Dec. 5, meeting to recognize Public Works and Capital Improvement Projects Director Corey Nesbit as the recipient of the 2022 Utility Partner of the Year by Dallas County. During the regular...

read more
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Dec 6, 2022 |

Sachse will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex.  The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School. At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place...

read more
Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Dec 3, 2022 |

What started out as a group of individuals meeting online has turned into a globally-connected nonprofit dedicated to providing needed wartime supplies to Ukraine. Connecting through the online chat forum Reddit, Ukraine Front Line, Inc.’s President, Steven Watford,...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility