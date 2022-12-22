Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

5 Loaves hosts over 400 children at Christmas event

by | Dec 22, 2022 | Latest

An annual Christmas tradition in Sachse returned to an in-person format with festivities for over 400 children and their parents. 

Audrey Wallace, executive director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry, said it was important to her to provide an in-person experience rather than having families drive by to pick up needed gifts this holiday season. In the past two years, the event was held as a drive-thru because of the pandemic.

For 2022, Wallace said “we’re not doing that again” and months of planning created an outreach that provided gifts, food, fun and an opportunity to meet Santa for 405 children.

She also thanked the event’s sponsors — Life Community Enrichment and First United Methodist Church in Sachse — for helping make the sixth iteration of Christmas for the Children possible.

Additionally, local exchange students and international volunteer organization, Altrusa, gave their time to distribute books, hygiene bags, family gift bags and individual gift bags. Families also had a photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

At the event, Altrusa volunteers said they were “sharing the gift of literacy” with attendees by providing age-appropriate books for families to read. Each child in attendance also went home with $50 in gift cards to Target or Walmart.

Beside gifts, families were able to enjoy a pizza lunch and game time at TNT Gaming Center, which is located at 7010 S. State Highway 78 in Sachse.

Co-owner Kendall Walles said hosting the event was a way for the business to engage positively with the community.

“We’re here for the families and the community,” Walles said. “Our primary goal is to give back to the community and have a safe, family-friendly place for them to enjoy.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 22 issue of The Sachse News.

