Christmas light contest winners announced

by | Dec 22, 2022 | Latest

As Christmas Day approaches, several residents got in the holiday spirit by entering an annual light contest and becoming a part of the new holiday light map.

In a creation coming from City Hall, residents can easily plan out a holiday-themed jaunt to a neighborhood near them to check out some of the best displays in Sachse. Any residents that were interested in being on the map were included, according to Assistant to the City Manager Amanda Chi.

The map is available on the city’s website along with a list of this year’s winners. The map also contains the location for the city Christmas tree at City Hall, streets that are fully decorated and hot cocoa stops in the city.

This year’s grand prize winner can be found at 2809 Granite Ave. The small lot winners were 3527 Leameadow Drive in first, 7810 Fallbrook Drive in second and 3708 Seventh St. in third.

Large lot winners included 8003 Edmonton Drive in first, 5134 Willow Bend Lane in second and 5313 Lacey Circle in third. Awards for first through third place were given to fully decorated streets along with the top two best technical displays.

On the map, each house is denoted by a letter that corresponds to the address of the entrant.

Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff said the map is a way to recognize the hard work that goes into creating a Christmas light display.

“Sachse’s Annual Christmas Lights Contest is an avenue for our residents to engage in a friendly competition and at the same time, celebrate the Christmas season,” Bickerstaff said. “The map is an added tool that helps anyone wanting to explore all of the entries in a timely, efficient manner.”

To view the map and a full list of winners, visit the city’s website.

For more stories, such as these, subscribe to The Sachse News.

