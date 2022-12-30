City breaks ground on parks, begins bond projects

The city of Sachse continued progress on updating its roadways, adding new parks and facilities and welcomed the first businesses into The Station during a busy 2022.

City Manager Gina Nash said the infrastructure whirlwind fed into other areas of the city’s operations, including increased attendance at the library, community center and senior center.

In March, the city broke ground on two parks the same day, including J.K. Sachse Park — Sachse’s first Collin County park — and Heritage Park. The groundbreaking at Heritage Park was to improve the existing 34-acre park as part of the ongoing development in The Station.

Among the enhancements are unique play structures, an amphitheater and upgrades to the existing trail network of the park.

Also in The Station, the city welcomed five new businesses — The Brass Tap, Manny’s Tex-Mex, Cold Stone Creamery, Pho Station and Lavenders.

J.K. Sachse Park construction is ongoing with the city finishing construction on the first phase and parts of the second, which includes the trail network.

The sand volleyball court, restrooms and pavilion for J.K. Sachse Park were all completed in December.

Staff also made progress on projects approved by voters in a 2021 bond election that will help construct a new animal shelter and improve various roadways in the city. Nash said design work is ongoing for the Bailey Road and Hooper Road projects and the new animal shelter.

Updating councilmembers in December, Police Chief Bryan Sylvester said the city looks to be under the maximum $5 million allocation for the shelter while the design will likely be finalized in 2023.

Despite working ahead on bond projects and other infrastructure projects in the city, Nash said supply chain issues and labor shortages have hampered the city.

“As we know from our personal shopping, the supply chain shortages impact many facets of life and can cause costs to increase and the length of projects to extend,” Nash said. “There is no better example of this than the situation the city is dealing with on the lights at Cody/Woodbridge, Ranch at Maxwell Creek/DeWitt, and Dewitt/Ingram.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 29 issue of The Sachse News.