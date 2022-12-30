Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

City breaks ground on parks, begins bond projects

by | Dec 30, 2022 | Latest

The city of Sachse continued progress on updating its roadways, adding new parks and facilities and welcomed the first businesses into The Station during a busy 2022.

City Manager Gina Nash said the infrastructure whirlwind fed into other areas of the city’s operations, including increased attendance at the library, community center and senior center.

In March, the city broke ground on two parks the same day, including J.K. Sachse Park — Sachse’s first Collin County park — and Heritage Park. The groundbreaking at Heritage Park was to improve the existing 34-acre park as part of the ongoing development in The Station.

Among the enhancements are unique play structures, an amphitheater and upgrades to the existing trail network of the park. 

Also in The Station, the city welcomed five new businesses — The Brass Tap, Manny’s Tex-Mex, Cold Stone Creamery, Pho Station and Lavenders.

J.K. Sachse Park construction is ongoing with the city finishing construction on the first phase and parts of the second, which includes the trail network.

The sand volleyball court, restrooms and pavilion for J.K. Sachse Park were all completed in December.

Staff also made progress on projects approved by voters in a 2021 bond election that will help construct a new animal shelter and improve various roadways in the city. Nash said design work is ongoing for the Bailey Road and Hooper Road projects and the new animal shelter.

Updating councilmembers in December, Police Chief Bryan Sylvester said the city looks to be under the maximum $5 million allocation for the shelter while the design will likely be finalized in 2023.

Despite working ahead on bond projects and other infrastructure projects in the city, Nash said supply chain issues and labor shortages have hampered the city.

“As we know from our personal shopping, the supply chain shortages impact many facets of life and can cause costs to increase and the length of projects to extend,” Nash said. “There is no better example of this than the situation the city is dealing with on the lights at Cody/Woodbridge, Ranch at Maxwell Creek/DeWitt, and Dewitt/Ingram.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 29 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Congressman, Collin County DA faced scrutiny in 2022

Dec 30, 2022 |

Explosive growth, winter storm Uri, increased property tax valuations, a new water source and key political figures who were thrust into the limelight were just a few Collin County highlights of 2022. On Halloween, a federal lawsuit was filed against Collin County...

read more
Local ISDs celebrate achievements

Local ISDs celebrate achievements

Dec 30, 2022 |

Garland ISD had a busy year as several of its departments were recognized for their service, Sachse High School celebrated its band and the district prepared to offer a bond. Throughout the year, employees in Garland ISD demonstrated their commitment to the well-being...

read more
Representative weighs in on property tax, economy

Representative weighs in on property tax, economy

Dec 24, 2022 |

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and the Texas economy have been earmarked for addressing. State Representative Angie Chen Button, District 112, outlined three...

read more
GISD trustees receive bond committee update

GISD trustees receive bond committee update

Dec 23, 2022 |

As the citizen bond steering committee for Garland ISD continues to prepare its set of recommendations for an upcoming bond, trustees debated the timeline and discussed next steps. Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo informed the board of the previous bond in 2014 and...

read more
5 Loaves hosts over 400 children at Christmas event

5 Loaves hosts over 400 children at Christmas event

Dec 22, 2022 |

An annual Christmas tradition in Sachse returned to an in-person format with festivities for over 400 children and their parents.  Audrey Wallace, executive director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry, said it was important to her to provide an in-person experience rather...

read more
Christmas light contest winners announced

Christmas light contest winners announced

Dec 22, 2022 |

As Christmas Day approaches, several residents got in the holiday spirit by entering an annual light contest and becoming a part of the new holiday light map. In a creation coming from City Hall, residents can easily plan out a holiday-themed jaunt to a neighborhood...

read more
Senior center group meets nonprofit’s need

Senior center group meets nonprofit’s need

Dec 15, 2022 |

A group of active seniors in Sachse became the action they wanted to see in the community, opting to give back to a local food pantry that gives to them on a regular basis. Individuals who frequent the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center in Sachse are already...

read more
Council updated on future of new animal shelter

Council updated on future of new animal shelter

Dec 15, 2022 |

City staff were busy informing the public about ongoing projects throughout Sachse during the final council meeting of 2022. Parks, roads and the new animal shelter were included in the informational updates presented to councilmembers during the Tuesday, Dec. 6,...

read more
EDC discusses business grant program

EDC discusses business grant program

Dec 10, 2022 |

The Sachse Economic Development Corporation considered measures to assist business owners in the community during its most recent meeting. Trustees on the SEDC board of directors discussed what a small business grant program might look like and how it would exist...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility