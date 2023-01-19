Subscribe
WEDC Gift Guide 2022

Council, EDC discuss goals, target businesses

by | Jan 19, 2023 | Latest

In an annual meeting, members of the Sachse Economic Development Corporation and Sachse City Council gathered to discuss economic goals for the city as it approaches buildout.

Economic Development Manager Jerod Potts provided an overview of target business sectors and potential development projects during the joint council and SEDC meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at City Hall.

Potts said the main goals for the emphasis on attracting commercial entities into the city is to diversify the city’s tax base, encourage industry clusters, provide high-quality jobs and ensure the resilience of the local economy. 

“With the pandemic, we saw certain industries were impacted and we don’t want to overinvest in one element,” Potts said. “While clusters can be great, we don’t want it to be the only thing we go after in case the economy tanks and our economy is shot.”

Councilmember Michelle Howarth said she supports the goals but wants the city to focus on bringing in businesses soon to alleviate the tax burden on residential taxpayers. Potts said one benefit to increasing the economic development in the city could bolster the daytime traffic in Sachse.

“One of the things I keep hearing is a desire for more commercial and retail spaces,” Potts said. “We have the data that shows that there is significant leakage but in order to have those amenities, you have to have the daytime population to support it.”

When it opens, Evolve Biologics and the nearly 300 jobs it will bring to Sachse is an example of a business that could help increase daytime traffic at local restaurants, he added.

Additionally, Potts also briefed the SEDC and council on target economy sectors for the city, namely medical and life sciences companies that could complement Trinity Regional Hospital and Evolve Biologics. The city is also looking to bring in technology firms to extend a corridor of such companies north of Richardson.

City Manager Gina Nash said staff has communicated with the Dallas Regional Chamber and used the addition of Evolve Biologics to demonstrate that it is possible to bring medical companies to Sachse along with high-quality jobs. However, the city tries to stay ahead of the Dallas Regional Chamber because it cannot explicitly favor developing one area of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex over another.

“We are at the top of their mind,” Nash said. “They aren’t going to pick one city over another but they are going to give out contacts.”

For the full story, see the Jan. 19 issue of The Sachse News.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Body of missing woman identified

Body of missing woman identified

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of an individual missing since Jan. 11. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office. According to a Jan. 19 news release,...

read more
Sachse Library offering Able Mindset program

Sachse Library offering Able Mindset program

Jan 19, 2023 |

A local nonprofit is teaming up with the Sachse Public Library to offer a creative outlet for students with disabilities on a monthly basis. Able Mindset is hosting the program on the third Saturday of each month, beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 with sessions scheduled...

read more
Property taxes due Jan. 31

Property taxes due Jan. 31

Jan 13, 2023 |

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month.  Sachse property owners who are not making payments through their mortgage are reminded to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office or Dallas...

read more
Election filing opens next week

Election filing opens next week

Jan 13, 2023 |

Although the most recent election wrapped up in November 2022, candidates wishing to file for the May ballot will begin to do so next week when the filing window opens. In Texas, municipalities, school districts and other entities have the option to hold regular...

read more
Parks and Rec planning more programs in 2023

Parks and Rec planning more programs in 2023

Jan 12, 2023 |

After a successful 2022, staff at Sachse’s Parks and Recreation Department are focused on programming at the community center for 2023. Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said several programs are planned throughout the year that are geared toward residents of all...

read more
Garland ISD choice of school window open

Garland ISD choice of school window open

Jan 12, 2023 |

Families living in Garland ISD are now able to exercise a unique perk of living in the district. Regardless of where they live, parents have the ability to choose which Garland ISD school their children attend. The application window for choice of school and magnet...

read more
NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

Jan 10, 2023 |

Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility