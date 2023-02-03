Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Artist fostering local talent

by | Feb 3, 2023 | Latest

A local artist known for her singing, dancing and acting abilities is using her talent to help nurture and grow a future generation. 

Caren Sharpe-Herbst, an instructor at KC’s Dance and Cheer in Sachse, said she has been active in theater since she was 5 years old. Now, aged 54, she takes pride in her ability to remain a dance line staple in the Garland Summer Musicals in addition to her other pursuits as a vocal instructor, dance teacher and choreographer, director and actor.

Her busy schedule occupies her week, she said, whether it be teaching one of her 58 voice students, a dance pupil or a show she is working on. Sharpe-Herbst said she makes an effort to attend the performances of her students, so she is able to witness the payoff, not just the preparation in the process.

“I’m normally going seven days a week, but I love it,” Sharpe-Herbst said. “If I can pour my love into a child, it’s the name of the game.”

While she wears many hats, often simultaneously, Sharpe-Herbst said she has taken on many roles in her professional career through a willingness to slide into an open position. When she became a choreographer, it was because the prior person quit, and they needed someone to fill in.

“I love to take a project that at first I might not have been the most qualified for and turn it into something amazing through hard work and creativity,” Sharpe-Herbst said.

Now living in Allen, the KC’s Dance and Cheer Center instructor started teaching one class while she was a stay-at-home mother in 2008. That same year, she became involved with Garland Summer Musicals, an affiliation that remains intact for the last 15 years.

She currently teaches at a couple dance studios in addition to her responsibilities with Garland Summer Musicals, private lessons and other professional commitments.

With her involvement, she has overseen the development of several dance teams, most notably one made up of individuals who did not qualify for a dance team at another studio or failed to make a dance or cheer team at school. Sharpe-Herbst said it is important to her to give these children a chance to shine, even if they may not have the same technical quality as more advanced students.

For the full story, see the Feb. 2 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Garland ISD trustees call $1.2 billion bond election

Garland ISD trustees call $1.2 billion bond election

Feb 4, 2023 |

As the deadline for ordering a bond election nears, trustees met to discuss the specific propositions they want to put forward to voters on the May ballot. Staff presented a final list of potential bond projects — including one addition — during a special workshop...

read more
Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Feb 2, 2023 |

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at...

read more
Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

Feb 2, 2023 |

As the mid-February deadline for state agencies to implement their own TikTok use policies looms, local governments and school districts have weighed in with their own guidelines. Governor Greg Abbott instructed state agencies to govern the use of the social media...

read more
City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

Feb 1, 2023 |

Updated Wednesday, Feb. 1, to reflect GISD and WISD closures. As Sachse remains impacted by Winter Storm Mara, several school, city and county facilities remain closed. The city of Sachse announced that all facilities are closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, continuing a closure...

read more
Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Jan 28, 2023 |

For the next few weeks, candidates and municipalities will work to shape the election landscape this May. Filing began Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will close Friday, Feb. 17. Sachse voters will head to the polls for both municipal and school district elections May 6 to...

read more
CERT hosting annual class next month

CERT hosting annual class next month

Jan 27, 2023 |

Individuals looking to get involved with a local organization promoting disaster preparedness and response have the opportunity to do so in a class offered by the Sachse Community Emergency Response Team. This year’s G-317 course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....

read more
Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Jan 26, 2023 |

A much-anticipated road project was presented to council at their most recent meeting; however, not all residents were thrilled with the street’s classification. Several residents spoke about the design plans for Bailey Road during the public comment portion of the...

read more
Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 17

Daddy-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 17

Jan 26, 2023 |

An annual staple for building relationships between fathers and their daughters — while showing off dance moves — is set to take place in early February. Sachse’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, inside the community center’s...

read more
Bienniel revenue estimate released

Bienniel revenue estimate released

Jan 20, 2023 |

As part of the Texas Legislature’s power of the purse, it sets a biennial budget for the state in the fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The 88th Legislature is scheduled to convene Tuesday, Jan. 10, and conclude May 29. Ahead of the first session, State Comptroller Glenn...

read more
Trustees receive bond committee recommendations

Trustees receive bond committee recommendations

Jan 20, 2023 |

After hammering out specifics of a potential bond offering, trustees are moving forward with a goal of a May 2023 election for a package over $1 billion. Co-chairmen of the Citizen Bond Steering Committee Bryan Robinson and Rich Aubin presented recommendations to the...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe