Artist fostering local talent

A local artist known for her singing, dancing and acting abilities is using her talent to help nurture and grow a future generation.

Caren Sharpe-Herbst, an instructor at KC’s Dance and Cheer in Sachse, said she has been active in theater since she was 5 years old. Now, aged 54, she takes pride in her ability to remain a dance line staple in the Garland Summer Musicals in addition to her other pursuits as a vocal instructor, dance teacher and choreographer, director and actor.

Her busy schedule occupies her week, she said, whether it be teaching one of her 58 voice students, a dance pupil or a show she is working on. Sharpe-Herbst said she makes an effort to attend the performances of her students, so she is able to witness the payoff, not just the preparation in the process.

“I’m normally going seven days a week, but I love it,” Sharpe-Herbst said. “If I can pour my love into a child, it’s the name of the game.”

While she wears many hats, often simultaneously, Sharpe-Herbst said she has taken on many roles in her professional career through a willingness to slide into an open position. When she became a choreographer, it was because the prior person quit, and they needed someone to fill in.

“I love to take a project that at first I might not have been the most qualified for and turn it into something amazing through hard work and creativity,” Sharpe-Herbst said.

Now living in Allen, the KC’s Dance and Cheer Center instructor started teaching one class while she was a stay-at-home mother in 2008. That same year, she became involved with Garland Summer Musicals, an affiliation that remains intact for the last 15 years.

She currently teaches at a couple dance studios in addition to her responsibilities with Garland Summer Musicals, private lessons and other professional commitments.

With her involvement, she has overseen the development of several dance teams, most notably one made up of individuals who did not qualify for a dance team at another studio or failed to make a dance or cheer team at school. Sharpe-Herbst said it is important to her to give these children a chance to shine, even if they may not have the same technical quality as more advanced students.

