Council recognizes Eagle Scout, approves SUP for daycare facility

A high-achieving teenager was recognized for his project that provided essential supplies to those passing through Good Samaritan of Garland’s doors.

Tucker Halliday, a junior at Sachse High School, was issued a proclamation for his Eagle Scout project during the Monday, Feb. 6, Sachse City Council meeting. His project provided 400 backpacks, a water bottle refill station and a meal during the distribution of the bags.

Additionally, council received an update on the billing for Public Improvement District No. 1 because of problems related to a ransomware hack of the Dallas Central Appraisal District in November 2022. All information on residents was property tax information meaning no Social Security numbers or other sensitive information was stolen.

The hack has caused delays in the arrival of some payment notices, but state law allows a 21-day window after a property owner receives notice to resolve the outstanding balance.

In other business, council approved a special-use permit for a daycare facility in an ongoing development near Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, authorized an election order for Places 3 and 4 and amended the city’s business regulations to allow for mobile food vendors. The city manager also received approval to negotiate a contract with Motorola Solutions for 40 body camera units and cloud storage for the Sachse Police Department.

For the full story, see the Feb. 16 issue of The Sachse News.