Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Local hat business flying off the racks

by | Feb 9, 2023 | Latest

Two local full-time moms with a passion for women’s headwear are making their presence known in Wylie despite being a young business.

A little over one month old — celebrating the mark Sunday, Feb. 5 — the Turquoise Feather Hat Company already has a busy schedule, being booked for private and business events through April, according to its co-owners Jacqueline Grayczyk and Pam Kovar. Just ahead of its one-month anniversary, the company held a special event at Landon Winery in downtown Wylie Friday, Feb. 3.

Both women said they have a passion for attending hat trade shows and honky tonks in the area, but noticed a market opening in Wylie.

Entirely female owned and operated, these two entrepreneurial women decided that they wanted to sell hats that bring flair while being unique to an outfit or individual. Initially, the fedora-style hats are exclusively made for women, although that may change in the future, said Kovar.

“It can go with any season: fall, spring, summer or winter, but they’re all unique to the lady that creates it,” Kovar said. “We’ll help them with ideas and what might look good together, but everyone is one of a kind so there is not one single Turquoise Feather hat that’s going to look like another. They can go with any outfit or a specific outfit.”

Grayczyk said the company recently designed a set of hats for a bride and bridesmaids that were custom-made to their outfits.

The creative process also involves getting together with friends to make hats that will eventually be sold in the community. They also wanted to be trend setters in the community after noticing private hat bars’ popularity in other Texas towns.

“We like to get together with our friends and hang out as girlfriends,” Kovar said. “We saw that there were some other boutiques several hours away from here that were starting to get with the hat bar thing, so we wanted to bring it here to Wylie because nothing like that existed around here.”

Additionally, both Grayczyk and Kovar said it is important to them to be involved in the community and give back. 

“Being transplants not from Texas, community is super important, and if you don’t put yourself out there and get involved in the community, you won’t meet anybody,” Kovar said. “We want to be out there helping the community; eventually I would love for our business to grow and give back.”

The company has priced its hats for what is affordable for the Wylie community, said Grayczyk. 

On its website, hats can be purchased for between $125 and $135 with a hat box available for $15. Aptly, the hats also include feathers that protrude at varying lengths.

Grayczyk also said the company hopes to partner with the food pantry at The Cross Church, Hope for the Cities, and host an event where 10% of the proceeds are donated. The company has also contributed hat packages to the Wylie Fire-Rescue Banquet Saturday, Feb. 11, and the Wylie ISD Education Foundation Boots N’ Barbecue Gala March 18.

Kovar, herself starting her second business, said she has been amazed at the reception the Turquoise Feather Hat Company has received from the community. Grayczyk shared the sentiment, thanking the local support.

“I will say Herman Marshall gave us an amazing platform that we may not have necessarily had, but Wylie has a great appreciation for honoring the local Wylie businesses,” Grayczyk said. “Coming in here [Landon Winery], this was a connection based off of Facebook and the local Wylie groups we’ve been plugged into. We both love Wylie and are invested in Wylie…and we are Wylie residents.”

For more information about the Turquoise Feather Hat Company, visit tfhatco.com.

For more stories, such as this, subscribe to The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Winter weather forces ISD, city closures

Feb 9, 2023 |

Although students received an extended break from school last week, several other entities were impacted by frigid temperatures and hazardous road conditions. Garland ISD closed all schools and facilities from Tuesday, Jan. 31, until Friday, Feb. 3, with students...

read more
Garland ISD trustees call $1.2 billion bond election

Garland ISD trustees call $1.2 billion bond election

Feb 4, 2023 |

As the deadline for ordering a bond election nears, trustees met to discuss the specific propositions they want to put forward to voters on the May ballot. Staff presented a final list of potential bond projects — including one addition — during a special workshop...

read more
Artist fostering local talent

Artist fostering local talent

Feb 3, 2023 |

A local artist known for her singing, dancing and acting abilities is using her talent to help nurture and grow a future generation.  Caren Sharpe-Herbst, an instructor at KC’s Dance and Cheer in Sachse, said she has been active in theater since she was 5 years...

read more
Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Feb 2, 2023 |

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at...

read more
Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

Feb 2, 2023 |

As the mid-February deadline for state agencies to implement their own TikTok use policies looms, local governments and school districts have weighed in with their own guidelines. Governor Greg Abbott instructed state agencies to govern the use of the social media...

read more
City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

Feb 1, 2023 |

Updated Wednesday, Feb. 1, to reflect GISD and WISD closures. As Sachse remains impacted by Winter Storm Mara, several school, city and county facilities remain closed. The city of Sachse announced that all facilities are closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, continuing a closure...

read more
Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Jan 28, 2023 |

For the next few weeks, candidates and municipalities will work to shape the election landscape this May. Filing began Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will close Friday, Feb. 17. Sachse voters will head to the polls for both municipal and school district elections May 6 to...

read more
CERT hosting annual class next month

CERT hosting annual class next month

Jan 27, 2023 |

Individuals looking to get involved with a local organization promoting disaster preparedness and response have the opportunity to do so in a class offered by the Sachse Community Emergency Response Team. This year’s G-317 course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....

read more
Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Bailey Road residents voice concerns at meeting

Jan 26, 2023 |

A much-anticipated road project was presented to council at their most recent meeting; however, not all residents were thrilled with the street’s classification. Several residents spoke about the design plans for Bailey Road during the public comment portion of the...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe