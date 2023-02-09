Local hat business flying off the racks

Two local full-time moms with a passion for women’s headwear are making their presence known in Wylie despite being a young business.

A little over one month old — celebrating the mark Sunday, Feb. 5 — the Turquoise Feather Hat Company already has a busy schedule, being booked for private and business events through April, according to its co-owners Jacqueline Grayczyk and Pam Kovar. Just ahead of its one-month anniversary, the company held a special event at Landon Winery in downtown Wylie Friday, Feb. 3.

Both women said they have a passion for attending hat trade shows and honky tonks in the area, but noticed a market opening in Wylie.

Entirely female owned and operated, these two entrepreneurial women decided that they wanted to sell hats that bring flair while being unique to an outfit or individual. Initially, the fedora-style hats are exclusively made for women, although that may change in the future, said Kovar.

“It can go with any season: fall, spring, summer or winter, but they’re all unique to the lady that creates it,” Kovar said. “We’ll help them with ideas and what might look good together, but everyone is one of a kind so there is not one single Turquoise Feather hat that’s going to look like another. They can go with any outfit or a specific outfit.”

Grayczyk said the company recently designed a set of hats for a bride and bridesmaids that were custom-made to their outfits.

The creative process also involves getting together with friends to make hats that will eventually be sold in the community. They also wanted to be trend setters in the community after noticing private hat bars’ popularity in other Texas towns.

“We like to get together with our friends and hang out as girlfriends,” Kovar said. “We saw that there were some other boutiques several hours away from here that were starting to get with the hat bar thing, so we wanted to bring it here to Wylie because nothing like that existed around here.”

Additionally, both Grayczyk and Kovar said it is important to them to be involved in the community and give back.

“Being transplants not from Texas, community is super important, and if you don’t put yourself out there and get involved in the community, you won’t meet anybody,” Kovar said. “We want to be out there helping the community; eventually I would love for our business to grow and give back.”

The company has priced its hats for what is affordable for the Wylie community, said Grayczyk.

On its website, hats can be purchased for between $125 and $135 with a hat box available for $15. Aptly, the hats also include feathers that protrude at varying lengths.

Grayczyk also said the company hopes to partner with the food pantry at The Cross Church, Hope for the Cities, and host an event where 10% of the proceeds are donated. The company has also contributed hat packages to the Wylie Fire-Rescue Banquet Saturday, Feb. 11, and the Wylie ISD Education Foundation Boots N’ Barbecue Gala March 18.

Kovar, herself starting her second business, said she has been amazed at the reception the Turquoise Feather Hat Company has received from the community. Grayczyk shared the sentiment, thanking the local support.

“I will say Herman Marshall gave us an amazing platform that we may not have necessarily had, but Wylie has a great appreciation for honoring the local Wylie businesses,” Grayczyk said. “Coming in here [Landon Winery], this was a connection based off of Facebook and the local Wylie groups we’ve been plugged into. We both love Wylie and are invested in Wylie…and we are Wylie residents.”

For more information about the Turquoise Feather Hat Company, visit tfhatco.com.

