Historical Society enjoying new storage shed

A long-time Sachse organization recently welcomed onsite storage to its museum location, which will allow it to house more pieces of its collection.

The newer, larger shed cost $5,000 and was completed in mid-January, according to Sachse Historical Society President Diana Smith. Historical Society board members Ed Brown and Bob Soule led construction efforts, said Smith, adding that the new shed is also insulated and weatherproofed.

The new structure was donated by an anonymous benefactor, and its installation means that the Sachse Historical Society will no longer need to pay a monthly fee for a storage unit, freeing the funds for allocation elsewhere.

While the addition of a new storage shed was beneficial, the organization is looking ahead to future construction projects, namely more space and a new enclosed pavilion for a Sachse Volunteer Fire Department truck.

“We still need more space for future acquisitions and meeting space,” Smith said. “We would like to host traveling exhibitions.”

The current building site used by the organization was the location of the Sachse Christian Church parsonage in the early 1900s before housing the location of City Hall from 1969-1994, said Smith. The goal is to eventually have a building that more closely resembles the footprint of the previous building which sat here.

Historical Society Secretary Tricia Lindsey said the new shed will also allow for an easier time taking inventory of items already in the museum’s collection in addition to preparation for a display.

“I am very excited about the new shed, having the ability to better rotate the inside displays and quickly pull items when a visitor has a question or before an event without having to go off site is ideal,” Lindsey said.

First formed in 1989, the Sachse Historical Society has remained committed to preserving the history of the city since its inception. In the early 1990s, the organization displayed items inside the Sachse Public Library before successfully opening their own museum in 2006.

