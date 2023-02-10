Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Historical Society enjoying new storage shed

by | Feb 10, 2023 | Latest

A long-time Sachse organization recently welcomed onsite storage to its museum location, which will allow it to house more pieces of its collection.

The newer, larger shed cost $5,000 and was completed in mid-January, according to Sachse Historical Society President Diana Smith. Historical Society board members Ed Brown and Bob Soule led construction efforts, said Smith, adding that the new shed is also insulated and weatherproofed.

The new structure was donated by an anonymous benefactor, and its installation means that the Sachse Historical Society will no longer need to pay a monthly fee for a storage unit, freeing the funds for allocation elsewhere. 

While the addition of a new storage shed was beneficial, the organization is looking ahead to future construction projects, namely more space and a new enclosed pavilion for a Sachse Volunteer Fire Department truck.

“We still need more space for future acquisitions and meeting space,” Smith said. “We would like to host traveling exhibitions.” 

The current building site used by the organization was the location of the Sachse Christian Church parsonage in the early 1900s before housing the location of City Hall from 1969-1994, said Smith. The goal is to eventually have a building that more closely resembles the footprint of the previous building which sat here.

Historical Society Secretary Tricia Lindsey said the new shed will also allow for an easier time taking inventory of items already in the museum’s collection in addition to preparation for a display.

“I am very excited about the new shed, having the ability to better rotate the inside displays and quickly pull items when a visitor has a question or before an event without having to go off site is ideal,” Lindsey said. 

First formed in 1989, the Sachse Historical Society has remained committed to preserving the history of the city since its inception. In the early 1990s, the organization displayed items inside the Sachse Public Library before successfully opening their own museum in 2006.

For the full story, see the Feb. 9 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

District approves DOI plan amendments

District approves DOI plan amendments

Feb 10, 2023 |

Garland ISD staff presented an amendment to the District of Innovation Plan that may assist in dealing with a handful of larger-than-allowed class sizes. Trustees considered two amendments during their regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, meant to address staff and class...

read more
Winter weather forces ISD, city closures

Winter weather forces ISD, city closures

Feb 9, 2023 |

Although students received an extended break from school last week, several other entities were impacted by frigid temperatures and hazardous road conditions. Garland ISD closed all schools and facilities from Tuesday, Jan. 31, until Friday, Feb. 3, with students...

read more
Local hat business flying off the racks

Local hat business flying off the racks

Feb 9, 2023 |

Two local full-time moms with a passion for women’s headwear are making their presence known in Wylie despite being a young business. A little over one month old — celebrating the mark Sunday, Feb. 5 — the Turquoise Feather Hat Company already has a busy schedule,...

read more
Garland ISD trustees call $1.2 billion bond election

Garland ISD trustees call $1.2 billion bond election

Feb 4, 2023 |

As the deadline for ordering a bond election nears, trustees met to discuss the specific propositions they want to put forward to voters on the May ballot. Staff presented a final list of potential bond projects — including one addition — during a special workshop...

read more
Artist fostering local talent

Artist fostering local talent

Feb 3, 2023 |

A local artist known for her singing, dancing and acting abilities is using her talent to help nurture and grow a future generation.  Caren Sharpe-Herbst, an instructor at KC’s Dance and Cheer in Sachse, said she has been active in theater since she was 5 years...

read more
Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Feb 2, 2023 |

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at...

read more
Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

Policies attempt to curb city, school staff TikTok use

Feb 2, 2023 |

As the mid-February deadline for state agencies to implement their own TikTok use policies looms, local governments and school districts have weighed in with their own guidelines. Governor Greg Abbott instructed state agencies to govern the use of the social media...

read more
City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

City, school facilities closed for second consecutive day

Feb 1, 2023 |

Updated Wednesday, Feb. 1, to reflect GISD and WISD closures. As Sachse remains impacted by Winter Storm Mara, several school, city and county facilities remain closed. The city of Sachse announced that all facilities are closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, continuing a closure...

read more
Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Incumbents file for places on May ballot

Jan 28, 2023 |

For the next few weeks, candidates and municipalities will work to shape the election landscape this May. Filing began Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will close Friday, Feb. 17. Sachse voters will head to the polls for both municipal and school district elections May 6 to...

read more
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe