Chamber banquet scheduled for Feb. 23

This year’s Sachse Chamber of Commerce banquet is not necessarily going to be an “open and shut” case.

There will be clues, cues and accolades for chamber members at the murder mystery themed awards banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus, located at 2709 Third St. in Sachse.

Jeanie Marten, chairperson for the Sachse Chamber of Commerce, said the decision to use the murder mystery theme was popular from the beginning.

“We will have clues, and there will be some gamifying to it, but it is just a theme,” Marten said. “Ultimately, someone will ‘die’.”

Throughout the event, there will still be the traditional awards recognition, such as teachers of the year and the Guardian of the Year. However, it will be integrated into the solving of the murder mystery, said Marten.

To help create a more immersive experience, Marten said attendees will have to be comfortable with a little roleplaying at the event. To help cement “the murder,” the “victim” will don some makeup to serve as a “wound.”

Because of the theme, there has been a little more work put into the event’s decorations compared to past years.

“There will be a place to get your mugshot and different clues laying around the building,” Marten said. “The entire script for the night is written around the ‘murder’ and suspects, but also the awards, which has been a challenge writing.”

On stage presenting, Marten said she and Marty Kogel — the banquet’s organizer — will portray two very distinct reactions to the “murder” and a need to get through the evening’s business.

Additionally, donations are still welcome for both the raffle and swag bags given to award recipients during the banquet, said Marten. Items should be contributed no later than Wednesday, Feb. 22, she added, to ensure organizers have time to assemble the giveaways and raffle.

For raffle contributions, Marten said items should be worth at least $50, with one of the big contributions being a set of tickets to a Texas Rangers game.

Registration is also live on the chamber’s website, and should be filled out by Monday, Feb. 20, so that the catering order can be made. Food will be provided by Manny’s Tex-Mex with drinks coming from Landon Winery and The Brass Tap.

Marten said Kogel has been influential in transforming the annual banquet from a highly formal event into a format casual enough to incorporate fun themes, such as a murder mystery, adding that she is personally excited for the event.

“I think this is the most fun theme that we have ever done,” Marten said.

To sign up for the banquet, visit sachsechamber.com.

