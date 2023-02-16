Traffic signals activating Feb. 21

After logistical delays on necessary signal boxes for traffic lights, Sachse has triggered the activation process of them.

Traffic signals began flashing Thursday, Feb. 16, at the intersections of Ingram Road and Dewitt Road, Ranch Road and Dewitt Road and Woodbridge Parkway and Cody Lane, according to a news release from the city.

Upon activation, new traffic signals are required to flash before fully functioning to alert drivers about potential changes to the traffic flow on the road.

“Because we have a lot of drivers, especially newer drivers coming and going from schools in that corridor, it is standard procedure to set the flashing lights on for several days to help increase awareness of the signals,” the news release said.

Signals will remain in flashing mode until after the morning rush hour Tuesday, Feb. 21, to avoid disrupting work and school commuters.

“This has been a tough project that has had unprecedented and uncontrollable delays,” the news release said. “We apologize that it took so long for the signal cabinets to be delivered, but we are just as excited as our residents are that the lights will be operational soon.”