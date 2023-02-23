Department adds reserve DOD vehicle

Sachse Fire-Rescue is adding an old military vehicle to its fleet in partnership with a statewide program that interfaces with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Fire Chief Martin Wade said he worked with the Texas Forestry Service to procure the vehicle from the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program, which provides reserve military vehicles to fire departments. The recent addition is a 2007 AM General M1097 Utility Truck, similar to a Humvee, still sporting a military paint job.

