Last week, candidate fields for the upcoming May election were finalized with the conclusion of the filing window that lasted around one month.

Sachse voters will cast ballots in races for two city council places, and depending on their county of residence, will also cast votes in either a school board and bond election or a college board of trustees election, Saturday, May 6.

