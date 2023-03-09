Subscribe
Sachse Historical Society hosts annual meeting, historian

by | Mar 9, 2023 | Latest

A new facility and programs were highlights of 2022 touched upon during the Sachse Historical Society’s annual meeting. 

Packing into a room inside Chase Oaks Church, Woodbridge Campus, Sunday, March 5, the Sachse Historical Society held its annual meeting with members of the public and its board of trustees in attendance. Virginia Stone, the board member who keeps up with membership announced an increase of two members to 53, compared to 51 in 2022

“We have more members than most other historical societies in most other cities nearby,” Stone said.

President Diana Smith, running the final meeting of her term, spoke about the new storage shed that was completed in December 2022 and two fundraising events — a Celebration of Souls for the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead, and a Christmas card photoshoot near the Caboose.

“We’re most proud of our two new fundraisers,” Smith said. “We figured them out, and we’re anxious to earn even more money with them this year.”

Members approved the proposed 2023 budget and new officers to serve on the society’s board of directors during the meeting. Ed Brown, the treasurer said the museum posted a surplus of $4,848, with the society maintaining an operation budget balance of $3,926.

The new officers for the board of directors will see Brown serve as president, Smith as vice president, Teddy Kinzer as treasurer and Tricia Lindsey was appointed to serve as secretary for 2023.

Last year, members discussed the addition of a structure to house on-site storage for any excess exhibit items. In December, Brown and Bob Soule completed the new storage shed, which Lindsey called “massive.”

She added that storage costs at the society’s off-site storage facility would have increased to $90 monthly from $50. Lindsey said that the entire project was paid for by an anonymous benefactor, meaning the society did not have to dip into its bank account to construct the storage shed.

For the full story, see the March 9 issue of The Sachse News.

