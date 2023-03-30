Council discusses rental inspection program

The specifics of a potential rental program were debated by Sachse City Council as other cities in the area look to impose restrictions of their own on certain rental properties.

Nearby comparator cities Garland, Rowlett and Richardson all have a rental inspection program, said Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose during the Monday, March 20, meeting. The plan she presented was more of an overview about what a program could look like if council wanted to move forward although it would be separate from short-term rental regulations currently attracting the attention in the state legislature.

A rental inspection program is included in the 2017 comprehensive plan as a way to “protect property values and prevent neighborhood decline.”

“This was something that was discussed several years ago, initially coming out of the comprehensive plan,” said City Manager Gina Nash. “We’ve come back with that post-COVID to have a conversation with you all and see how you want to move forward.”

Resident Jeanie Marten, a real estate agent in the area spoke against the program, citing the origins of the program come from a “misconceived notion,” adding that staff simply needs to focus on current code enforcement. State law ensures basic living requirements for tenants, such as working smoke detectors, she added.

Councilmember Frank Millsap also signaled his opposition to a future program because he does not think Sachse needs to follow comparator cities if many other cities lack such a program.

Rose said only about 9% of Sachse properties may be single-family rental homes although it is inexact because the city is basing the number off differences between a property owner’s name and a utility payment. The city’s current inspections are voluntary for multi-family housing and duplexes while Sachse Fire-Rescue also oversees a life safety inspection program.

“While no formal inventory exists, we are aware of a rising number of rental properties in the community,” Rose said. “As our neighborhoods continue to mature, it could be advantageous to add a program like this just to monitor these operations.”

