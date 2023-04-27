Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

Evolve Biologics provides update

by | Apr 27, 2023 | Latest

Sachse councilmembers learned the Evolve Biologics development continues to progress following a November 2021 groundbreaking with proposed “substantial completion” by the end of 2024.

Mark Krause, senior vice president for operations with Evolve Biologics, said construction on the over $200 million facility remains ongoing with roof installation being complete in the fall. Once built, the facility will have a capacity to process 1 million liters of plasma using its proprietary technology and create around 300 jobs in the city.

Krause said additional upgrades to the facility could see it process as much as 2 million liters of plasma per day. Next up in the process is erecting steel beams that will form the outline of the building, which should happen soon, he added.

Additionally, City Manager Gina Nash presented updates to the city’s employee policies and procedures manual to reflect several changes to tuition reimbursement, compensable travel time, leave and vacation policy and observed holidays. One major change would be operating leave policies on a calendar year basis, similar to other benefits, as opposed to the current fiscal year model, she said.

Changes were proposed based on employee feedback in the city’s Culture Committee, which has representatives from each department.

The first major change was for tuition reimbursement, which is budgeted on historical use and requires employees who use it to remain employed for at least a year after completion or they are required to pay back the city. The proposed increases are from $2,000 to $5,250 for each eligible employee with a corresponding budget adjustment to be made based on use. The benefit will also be better aligned with academic calendars, said Nash.

“The way it stands now, if you would like to participate in our program, you need to know by July,” Nash said. “Sometimes those courses aren’t released for our people to look at. Some people are having to plan out to a time that there’s not even information out there for them to plan.”

For the full story, see the April 27 issue of The Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Trustees receive TAPR

Trustees receive TAPR

Apr 27, 2023 |

As part of the annual accountability rating process, the Texas Education Agency releases the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR). Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented the results, which are graded on a 200 percentage point scale, during the Monday, April...

read more
Early voting underway

Early voting underway

Apr 24, 2023 |

Voters began heading to polling places today for early voting in the upcoming May elections. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Saturday, April 29, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2, voters can cast early voting ballots in the Saturday, May 6 election. Dallas...

read more
Local scouts complete bronze award

Local scouts complete bronze award

Apr 21, 2023 |

A project with personal meaning evolved into a pathway to completing the prestigious bronze award for a troop of local Girl Scouts. Following the recent delivery of over 100 pillows to mastectomy patients with breast cancer, Murphy-based Girl Scout Troop 8061...

read more
Free police program designed to aid select residents

Free police program designed to aid select residents

Apr 21, 2023 |

The Sachse Police Department has been offering a program to assist community members in need of special assistance for around five years through the Take Me Home Program. Offered free of charge to residents, the program provides a platform to let local law enforcement...

read more
Drainage solutions sought

Drainage solutions sought

Apr 20, 2023 |

Citing safety concerns and property damage, some residents along Vicksburg Drive are calling on the city to implement a long-term solution they are happy with.  Travis Yates, a resident on Vicksburg Drive, and Kayla Giasson, another resident on the street, spoke...

read more
SHS teacher named Secondary Teacher of the Year

SHS teacher named Secondary Teacher of the Year

Apr 20, 2023 |

A district-level award designed to recognize outstanding secondary teachers in Garland ISD was bestowed to a Sachse High School English teacher in his second career. Nestled into the high school’s English wing, freshly adorned with “Romeo and Juliet” artwork, a...

read more
Collin County remains among fastest growing

Collin County remains among fastest growing

Apr 14, 2023 |

Texas continues to experience a population boom, especially in Collin County, which was among the top 10 counties for largest growth. The U.S. Census Bureau released its Vintage 2022 data estimates for counties in a March 30 news release that also showed Collin County...

read more
Counties receive grants to fight homelessness

Counties receive grants to fight homelessness

Apr 14, 2023 |

A recently announced $2.8 billion package of annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will see the All Neighbors Coalition receive a 20% increase compared to last year. The All Neighbors Coalition, a collection of 130 nonprofit...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe