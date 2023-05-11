Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe

No further plan for Vicksburg Drive says city

by | May 11, 2023 | Latest

Following a lengthy executive session, Sachse City Council reconvened into open session with no clear plan forward despite some councilmembers’ sympathies for drainage concerns at Vicksburg Drive.

Council received legal advice on how to proceed forward with City Attorney Joe Gorfida informing the public that the issue has to deal with how language in the drainage easement is written. Several residents reiterated their desire for a long-term solution during the Monday, May 1, meeting.

Gorfida continued that the current language used by the city for drainage easements would make it more tenable to dig up a bridle path located between Vicksburg and Ponderosa drives. However, owing to the older language, residents on Ponderosa Drive would have to approve more contemporary wording or they would have grounds to seek legal recourse against the city, said Gorfida.

On March 9, the city mailed out 25 letters that were received and signed for by residents offering them the opportunity to endorse a regrading plan at no cost to them or do nothing. City Manager Gina Nash said the conditions for a solution were that a course of action needed to be unanimous and any unreturned letters would be counted as nos.

“The original deadline for responses was March 31, but staff extended the deadline to April 14 from request by the residents,” Nash said.

The final results were five residents in favor of regrading, three residents opting no action, four indicating an alternative option and 13 non-responses, said Nash. Speaking after several residents reiterated their desires for a long-term solution, capitalizing on a utility easement with its own legal challenges, the city manager said there is no further plan at this time.

Previously, the city had moved forward with an option similar to what residents Travis Yates, Kayla Giasson and others agree with, but the aforementioned legal challenges created what councilmember Chance Lindsey termed a “false promise.”

Additionally, Fire Chief Martin Wade presented the annual report highlighting accomplishments for Sachse Fire-Rescue over the last year. Currently, the department is looking to add a fourth full-time firefighter to man its newly operational second fire engine at Fire Station No. 2.

In 2022, the department responded to 3,056 calls, a nearly 8% increase compared to 2021 when it responded to 2,836 calls. Despite the increase, the number of responses was well below the predicted 3,475 calls for 2022.

Last year, Sachse Fire-Rescue estimated fire loss amounting to $863,000, an increase from $363,000 in 2021. Wade said 81% of last year’s fire loss, or about $699,030, came from a single fire.

In training, personnel put in 10,880 hours of fire training, which averages out to about 294 hours per firefighter, said Wade. Through various training, various firefighters are able to obtain certifications, such as becoming a flight-certified critical care paramedic.

“There’s a lot of additional credentials our folks get and it enhances their knowledge, skill and ability,” Wade said. “There’s a lot of opportunities for growth in EMS and we embrace that and run with it.”

Looking ahead this year, Wade said he will try to apply for an Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of one, which will lessen potential insurance costs on Sachse homeowners, in October. His department is expected to integrate a new ambulance in July with a new brush truck scheduled to arrive in February 2024.

For the full story, see the May 11 issue of the Sachse News.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

WEHS students look forward to college experience

WEHS students look forward to college experience

May 11, 2023 |

With graduation approaching next month, Wylie East High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are excited for their next steps in college and the different possibilities of experiences. Robert Price, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Troy Teggatz, the...

read more
Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

May 8, 2023 |

This article was updated at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, to include the identities of all victims along with additional fundraising websites. The impacts of the Saturday, May 6, shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets were felt in a local elementary school, whose two...

read more
All three GISD bond items pass, councilmembers re-elected

All three GISD bond items pass, councilmembers re-elected

May 7, 2023 |

After several public presentations and lengthy discussions about what to include in a bond package, the fate of Garland ISD’s nearly $1.28 billion bond was decided by voters during the election Saturday, May 6. Unofficial results are now in for both Collin and Dallas...

read more
Area food pantry announces facility expansion

Area food pantry announces facility expansion

May 5, 2023 |

During a recent fundraising event, Audrey Wallace announced big plans for the future of 5 Loaves Food Pantry, which serves Sachse and surrounding cities. Growth of the pantry’s Beacon of Hope ministry along with its other ministries on-site have necessitated the need...

read more
Popular summer SPD camp filling up

Popular summer SPD camp filling up

May 5, 2023 |

A summer camp staple in Sachse is returning for its seventh year offering a week of fun for area third through eighth graders. Cops and Campers is a free summer camp for selected children that allows them to interact with local school resource officers and law...

read more
Trustees discuss salary increases, budget impacts

Trustees discuss salary increases, budget impacts

May 4, 2023 |

Increasing pay for all district employees was the subject of a lengthy discussion among the Garland ISD Board of Trustees. The board considered several proposals during a special workshop session and during its regular meeting Tuesday, April 25. With numerous...

read more
Ceremony welcomes newest fire engine

Ceremony welcomes newest fire engine

May 4, 2023 |

Sachse Fire-Rescue added a new engine to its vehicle fleet to give it the capability to help respond to incidents in the northern part of the city. Stationed at Station No. 2, the new engine will help provide more coverage while a ceremony Tuesday, April 25, allowed...

read more
Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

Apr 28, 2023 |

The 43rd annual chili cook-off for the Top of Texas pod of the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization — is headed to Parker in a partnership with Southfork Ranch. The nonprofit’s subchapter, Top of Texas pod, will hold two...

read more
Trustees receive TAPR

Trustees receive TAPR

Apr 27, 2023 |

As part of the annual accountability rating process, the Texas Education Agency releases the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR). Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented the results, which are graded on a 200 percentage point scale, during the Monday, April...

read more
Evolve Biologics provides update

Evolve Biologics provides update

Apr 27, 2023 |

Sachse councilmembers learned the Evolve Biologics development continues to progress following a November 2021 groundbreaking with proposed “substantial completion” by the end of 2024. Mark Krause, senior vice president for operations with Evolve Biologics, said...

read more
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Order photos
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe