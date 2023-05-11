No further plan for Vicksburg Drive says city

Following a lengthy executive session, Sachse City Council reconvened into open session with no clear plan forward despite some councilmembers’ sympathies for drainage concerns at Vicksburg Drive.

Council received legal advice on how to proceed forward with City Attorney Joe Gorfida informing the public that the issue has to deal with how language in the drainage easement is written. Several residents reiterated their desire for a long-term solution during the Monday, May 1, meeting.

Gorfida continued that the current language used by the city for drainage easements would make it more tenable to dig up a bridle path located between Vicksburg and Ponderosa drives. However, owing to the older language, residents on Ponderosa Drive would have to approve more contemporary wording or they would have grounds to seek legal recourse against the city, said Gorfida.

On March 9, the city mailed out 25 letters that were received and signed for by residents offering them the opportunity to endorse a regrading plan at no cost to them or do nothing. City Manager Gina Nash said the conditions for a solution were that a course of action needed to be unanimous and any unreturned letters would be counted as nos.

“The original deadline for responses was March 31, but staff extended the deadline to April 14 from request by the residents,” Nash said.

The final results were five residents in favor of regrading, three residents opting no action, four indicating an alternative option and 13 non-responses, said Nash. Speaking after several residents reiterated their desires for a long-term solution, capitalizing on a utility easement with its own legal challenges, the city manager said there is no further plan at this time.

Previously, the city had moved forward with an option similar to what residents Travis Yates, Kayla Giasson and others agree with, but the aforementioned legal challenges created what councilmember Chance Lindsey termed a “false promise.”

Additionally, Fire Chief Martin Wade presented the annual report highlighting accomplishments for Sachse Fire-Rescue over the last year. Currently, the department is looking to add a fourth full-time firefighter to man its newly operational second fire engine at Fire Station No. 2.

In 2022, the department responded to 3,056 calls, a nearly 8% increase compared to 2021 when it responded to 2,836 calls. Despite the increase, the number of responses was well below the predicted 3,475 calls for 2022.

Last year, Sachse Fire-Rescue estimated fire loss amounting to $863,000, an increase from $363,000 in 2021. Wade said 81% of last year’s fire loss, or about $699,030, came from a single fire.

In training, personnel put in 10,880 hours of fire training, which averages out to about 294 hours per firefighter, said Wade. Through various training, various firefighters are able to obtain certifications, such as becoming a flight-certified critical care paramedic.

“There’s a lot of additional credentials our folks get and it enhances their knowledge, skill and ability,” Wade said. “There’s a lot of opportunities for growth in EMS and we embrace that and run with it.”

Looking ahead this year, Wade said he will try to apply for an Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of one, which will lessen potential insurance costs on Sachse homeowners, in October. His department is expected to integrate a new ambulance in July with a new brush truck scheduled to arrive in February 2024.

For the full story, see the May 11 issue of the Sachse News.