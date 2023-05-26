Garland ISD offers summer meals starting June 13

Children who depend on meal assistance or a free lunch program throughout the school year may worry about a stable source of food during the summer months. To help fill the void, a number of Garland ISD campuses will host summer meal options for breakfast and lunch.

No registration is required for GISD’s summer meal program, but students must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling to receive a meal. All meals are free for students under 18 years of age.

Most campuses, including Sachse High School will serve meals from June 13-23 with certain campuses serving meals through July 1. Centerville Elementary School will also have free meals from July 11-14.

Meals are available Monday through Thursday with the exception of Bradfield Elementary School, Northlake Elementary School, Daugherty Elementary School and Parson Pre-K, all of which are open on Fridays.

Daily menus are available to students and parents through the School Cafe platform. A full list of participating schools can be found by visiting the district’s website.

Each campus participating in the program will serve both breakfast and lunch during two separate windows. Centerville Elementary has special time slots serving breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

All other elementary school campuses will serve breakfast from 8:10 to 8:40 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Middle school campuses will serve breakfast from 8:50 to 9:20 a.m. with lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

High schools serving the summer meals will have breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. with lunch also served from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

The Texas Department of Agriculture also has resources available for residents. No identification or reservations are required to eat meals at centers offered through the summer meals program.

For more information on the program and to view locations, visit the Texas Department of Agriculture’s website.

Sachse residents in need of extra assistance can also visit 5 Loaves Food Pantry, located at 4401 Williford Road. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and the first and third Saturdays of each month. Thursdays also have an additional pick-up time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Along with food and diaper distribution, 5 Loaves also sells its own coffee with each bag of coffee sold providing 28 pounds of food for a family in need.

In Wylie, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, located at 1711 Parker Road, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays.

Residents can also text “FOODTX” to 877-877 to find out more information about the No Kid Hungry program, which provides breakfast and lunch to students in need across the country.