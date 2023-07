This column appears in over 30 papers in the South. I’m always pleasantly surprised by the number of messages I receive and from where they come.

Often, they’re related to a previous column and the person writing shares a memory or story that was stirred by what they read.

It’s one of the main reasons I write. To stir memories. Especially the good ones.

By John Moore

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News