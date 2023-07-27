Pandemic coins successful business for Sachse couple

After the pandemic hit in 2020, Sachse residents James and Karen Bailey took $500 and three rolls of silver to start a lucrative business.

Collecting coins, not only for enjoyment but for investment, is a passion the couple have shared since they first met while working on IT projects together at a large bank. Once Karen was laid off in mid-2020 after 21 years in corporate, the couple decided to sell some of their personal stack of precious metals.

By Jenice Johnson Williams

