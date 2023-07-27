Subscribe
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250

Pandemic coins successful business for Sachse couple

by | Jul 27, 2023 | News

After the pandemic hit in 2020, Sachse residents James and Karen Bailey took $500 and three rolls of silver to start a lucrative business.

Collecting coins, not only for enjoyment but for investment, is a passion the couple have shared since they first met while working on IT projects together at a large bank. Once Karen was laid off in mid-2020 after 21 years in corporate, the couple decided to sell some of their personal stack of precious metals.

By Jenice Johnson Williams

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Summer reading finale Saturday

Summer reading finale Saturday

Jul 27, 2023 |

When it comes to the Sachse Library Summer Reading Challenge, six-year-old Jeremiah Williams said he finds it both “good and scary.” I think I’m not gonna win,” he said. “He goes for the grand prizes,” said his mother, former library chairwoman Dasche Williams, as she...

read more
Mayoral luncheon highlights successes

Mayoral luncheon highlights successes

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

Roads, tax rates, events, new businesses and growth were on the menu at last week’s annual Mayoral Luncheon hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce. City employees, chamber members and guests gathered at NorthPointe Church in Sachse for the Tuesday, July 11, luncheon...

read more
Lawmakers finally agree on property tax cuts

Lawmakers finally agree on property tax cuts

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

Texas voters will decide in November whether to accept an $18 billion compromise that could cut an estimated $1,300 from the average homeowner’s property tax bill. If the constitutional amendment for tax relief is approved, the cuts would take effect for the 2023 tax...

read more
Local Baker takes the cake

Local Baker takes the cake

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

Don Blazevich beams when he remembers the days of baking with his daughter Vanessa in a modest kitchen making single-layer cakes on Sundays. “We had a little TV set up and a little kitchen table back then — just trying to make it,” he said. By Jenice Johnson Williams...

read more
New book details early public schools

New book details early public schools

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

Collin County was so overrun with rats a century ago that rural schools held competitions to see how many rats a student had killed – by counting the tails brought to class. That’s according to Joy Gough, author of “Early Schools of Collin County, Texas, 1846-1960.”...

read more
Another interim attorney general for Texas

Another interim attorney general for Texas

Jul 13, 2023 | ,

Texas has its fourth attorney general of the year. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Angela Colmenero as temporary attorney general on Monday, July 10, following the departure of John Scott, who was named to the post May 31. Both succeeded Brent Webster, first assistant...

read more
Blood drive held in honor of WISD shooting victims

Blood drive held in honor of WISD shooting victims

Jul 13, 2023 | ,

Wylie community members signed up and showed up for a memorial blood drive last week in honor of 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza, sisters who lost their lives at the Allen Premium Outlets shooting May 6. The blood drive, hosted by Wylie ER...

read more
Congressman says no tax credits for China

Congressman says no tax credits for China

Jul 13, 2023 | ,

Congress must block foreign adversaries like China from exploiting U.S. tax credits that should be reserved for American manufacturers, said U.S. Rep. Keith Self. Self, R-Texas, has introduced House Resolution (H.R.) 4441, which he calls the Foreign Automobile...

read more
From Vegas Strip to Wide Awake Wylie

From Vegas Strip to Wide Awake Wylie

Jul 13, 2023 | ,

In-Sync picked to rehome Las Vegas exotic cats Two months ago, Madiba, Timba-Masai, Shadow, Neruda and Ibasa left their upscale home on Vegas’ Sunset Strip for a much simpler life in Wylie where they will spend their remaining years playing with friends, taking the...

read more
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe