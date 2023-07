When it comes to the Sachse Library Summer Reading Challenge, six-year-old Jeremiah Williams said he finds it both “good and scary.”

I think I’m not gonna win,” he said.

“He goes for the grand prizes,” said his mother, former library chairwoman Dasche Williams, as she explained to Jeremiah that prizes are chosen based on a drawing system.

By Jenice Johnson Williams

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News