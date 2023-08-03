City breaks ground on new Animal Shelter

Following a lengthy planning process, the city finally broke ground on its much-needed Sachse Animal Shelter last week.

Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff, City Manager Gina Nash, Police Chief Bryan Sylvester, Sachse City Council members, Animal Control staff, Police Chief Bryan Sylvester, Architect Ron Hobbs, Animal Shelter Volunteers and Construction Manager-at-Risk is Steele & Freeman representatives were present at the groundbreaking ceremony held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28.

By Jenice Johnson Williams

