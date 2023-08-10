Subscribe
Grocery owners bring Ethiopian culture to city

by | Aug 10, 2023 | Latest, News

Husband-and-wife team Hailemeskel Grum and Maregenesh Nurye said they thought making money would come easily when they opened their Ethiopian grocery store in Sachse last year.

What they admit to discovering is that it doesn’t work that way in their current business model, a combination restaurant and grocery store called Wohemiya Ethiopian Grocery, which opened to the public in September 2022.

By Jenice Johnson Williams

Preliminary budget discussed at special city meeting

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

The condition of the city of Sachse’s finances was the highlight of a recent city council meeting, which focused on the current financials and upcoming budget for 2023-2024. City council members got a first look at the preliminary city budget during a workshop session...

Sachse property values increase over 16 percent

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

Like almost every city in the metroplex, property values continue to grow in Sachse according to certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing...

School starts this weeks

Aug 10, 2023 | , ,

After a summer full of administration changes and preparation, staff at Garland and Wylie ISD are ready to welcome students. The first day of the new school year for GISD students is Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 10 for WISD students. Students, parents and staff...

Council awards $816,500 screening wall bid

Aug 8, 2023 | ,

The Sachse City Council unanimously agreed to award the bid for construction of the long-discussed Hudson Crossing subdivision screening wall replacement to A&C Construction, Inc. The approval to authorize City Manager Gina Nash to execute the project was part of...

City breaks ground on new Animal Shelter

Aug 3, 2023 |

Following a lengthy planning process, the city finally broke ground on its much-needed Sachse Animal Shelter last week. Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff, City Manager Gina Nash, Police Chief Bryan Sylvester, Sachse City Council members, Animal Control staff, Police Chief Bryan...

New year, new teachers

Aug 3, 2023 | ,

WISD recruits, welcomes 225 new teachers It’s crunch time for area school districts as they race against the clock to prep for the 2023-24 school year welcoming new students and new teachers. In Wylie ISD, new teachers — 225 in all — were celebrated at the annual “New...

Future facilities discussed by WISD trustees

Aug 3, 2023 | , ,

Wylie ISD trustees are expected to consider a bond proposal at their regular August 21 meeting and will likely call an election for Nov. 7. Trustees were presented a Comprehensive Facilities Plan at a July 17 workshop that was developed over the past several months by...

Vets face PACT Act filings deadline

Aug 3, 2023 | ,

Texas leads the nation in veterans filing disability claims associated with exposure to toxic substances, with 90,000 claims filed since the PACT Act was enacted in August of 2022. Public Affairs Officer Jim Halbrook said the Texas Veterans Commission has experienced...

Volunteers keep food pantry community garden thriving

Aug 3, 2023 | ,

Hot Texas summers are not always ideal growing conditions for local gardeners but that hasn’t stopped volunteers from maintaining a community garden for patrons of Sachse’s local food pantry. Sachse Lions Club member Melanie Houston, a volunteer at the 5 Loaves Food...

Summer reading finale Saturday

Jul 27, 2023 |

When it comes to the Sachse Library Summer Reading Challenge, six-year-old Jeremiah Williams said he finds it both “good and scary.” I think I’m not gonna win,” he said. “He goes for the grand prizes,” said his mother, former library chairwoman Dasche Williams, as she...

