Collin County calls &683 million bond election

by | Aug 17, 2023 | Latest, News

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday, Aug. 14, voted to call an election set for Nov. 7 on a comprehensive $683 million bond issue that seeks to address several issues within the county.

Commissioners, at their previous regular meeting Monday, Aug. 7, approved a five-part bond issue. The decision came after a lengthy discussion led by County Judge Chris Hill, who proposed dissolving one of the propositions dedicated to parks and open space development and re-directing the money to roads and highway improvement. Commissioners ended up rejecting Hill’s proposal, voting to dedicate funds to park development.

