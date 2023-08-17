Subscribe
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250

PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

by | Aug 17, 2023 | Latest

Voluntary Conservation Notice Effective Thursday, August 17 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is echoing a notice from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures, forecasted record demand and lower reserves due to low wind-power generation. The Voluntary Conservation Notice is in effect from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT today, Thursday, August 17.

ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand during a specific period of time, typically late afternoon and evening.

Today’s Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), which alerts the public of grid conditions. Last week, ERCOT extended a Weather Watch through August 18 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher demand, and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

ERCOT and the PUCT are asking Texans to take simple power conservation steps to reduce demand on the grid. The PUCT’s Power to Save website has tips for reducing electricity use in homes and businesses and other energy saving tips are available at TXANS (ercot.com).

If a Texas consumer is experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Customers should check with their local electric provider for more information. If a consumer needs further assistance, they can contact the PUCT’s Customer Protection Division by calling 1-888-782-8477 or emailing [email protected].

ERCOT will continue to use all tools available to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.

On Aug. 10, ERCOT set a new all-time unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW. In 2022, the Aug. peak demand was 78,365 MW. This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records. Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records.

From Staff Reports  •  [email protected]

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Council awards $816,500 screening wall bid

Council awards $816,500 screening wall bid

Aug 17, 2023 | ,

A Hudson Crossing screening wall replacement with a $816,500 price tag was approved by Sachse City Council, although many of the councilmembers were concerned about the cost. The project was awarded to A&C Construction, Inc. at the Monday, Aug. 7 council meeting....

read more
Collin County calls &683 million bond election

Collin County calls &683 million bond election

Aug 17, 2023 | ,

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday, Aug. 14, voted to call an election set for Nov. 7 on a comprehensive $683 million bond issue that seeks to address several issues within the county. Commissioners, at their previous regular meeting Monday, Aug. 7, approved...

read more
New law mandates school security

New law mandates school security

Aug 17, 2023 | , ,

Many school districts were scrambling to comply with a new state law requiring at least one security officer with a gun at every campus during regular school hours. The measure was a direct response to the worst school massacre in Texas history, the May 2022 fatal...

read more
Tax relief plan signed; voters to cast ballots Nov. 7

Tax relief plan signed; voters to cast ballots Nov. 7

Aug 17, 2023 | ,

Texas voters will decide in November whether to accept $18 billion in tax relief proposed in a constitutional amendment. If approved by a simple majority of voters, Proposition 4 (Prop. 4) on the Nov. 7 ballot would implement Senate Bill 2 (SB 2) sponsored by Sen....

read more
Preliminary budget discussed at special city meeting

Preliminary budget discussed at special city meeting

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

The condition of the city of Sachse’s finances was the highlight of a recent city council meeting, which focused on the current financials and upcoming budget for 2023-2024. City council members got a first look at the preliminary city budget during a workshop session...

read more
Grocery owners bring Ethiopian culture to city

Grocery owners bring Ethiopian culture to city

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

Husband-and-wife team Hailemeskel Grum and Maregenesh Nurye said they thought making money would come easily when they opened their Ethiopian grocery store in Sachse last year. What they admit to discovering is that it doesn’t work that way in their current business...

read more
Sachse property values increase over 16 percent

Sachse property values increase over 16 percent

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

Like almost every city in the metroplex, property values continue to grow in Sachse according to certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing...

read more
School starts this weeks

School starts this weeks

Aug 10, 2023 | , ,

After a summer full of administration changes and preparation, staff at Garland and Wylie ISD are ready to welcome students. The first day of the new school year for GISD students is Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 10 for WISD students. Students, parents and staff...

read more
Council awards $816,500 screening wall bid

Council awards $816,500 screening wall bid

Aug 8, 2023 | ,

The Sachse City Council unanimously agreed to award the bid for construction of the long-discussed Hudson Crossing subdivision screening wall replacement to A&C Construction, Inc. The approval to authorize City Manager Gina Nash to execute the project was part of...

read more
Vets face PACT Act filings deadline

Vets face PACT Act filings deadline

Aug 3, 2023 | ,

Texas leads the nation in veterans filing disability claims associated with exposure to toxic substances, with 90,000 claims filed since the PACT Act was enacted in August of 2022. Public Affairs Officer Jim Halbrook said the Texas Veterans Commission has experienced...

read more
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe