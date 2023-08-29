Budget townhall meeting tonight

Public invited to 7 p.m. Aug 29th meeting on FY24 proposed budget

As Sachse officials wind down the current fiscal year, citizens have an opportunity to comment on the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) proposed budget on at 7 p.m., Aug. 29, during a budget townhall meeting.

Council and city staff have been working on fiscal year FY24 proposed budget for months which covers Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2024

The budget is expected to be approved at the next regular council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5 and the public is invited to attend and make comments at that meeting as well.

The FY24 budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year. Revenue is budgeted to increase by 15.7%, contributing an additional $3.5 million compared to FY23.

New property makes up a substantial part of the increase, just under $1.4 million.

For the average homestead taxable value home in Sachse, city taxes will increase by about $282 each year.

As required by state statute, the city will hold a public hearing prior to adopting the budget.

The meeting will be held in city council chambers, 3815-B Sachse Rd.

A copy of the proposed budget is on file with the City Secretary’s office, at the Sachse Public Library and on the city of Sachse’s website, cityofsachse.com.

From staff reports • [email protected]