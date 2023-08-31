Homebuyers moving farther from Dallas

Collin County remains a strong seller’s market although housing infrastructure has not caught up with communities located farther away from Dallas, Realtors say.

New listings declined 19.5% in July, said Shana Acquisto, president of the Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR). “The trend that was counterbalanced by a remarkable 20.1% surge in homes under contract,” she said.

By Bob Wieland

