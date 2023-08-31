Subscribe
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250

Homebuyers moving farther from Dallas

by | Aug 31, 2023 | Latest, News

Collin County remains a strong seller’s market although housing infrastructure has not caught up with communities located farther away from Dallas, Realtors say.

New listings declined 19.5% in July, said Shana Acquisto, president of the Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR). “The trend that was counterbalanced by a remarkable 20.1% surge in homes under contract,” she said.

By Bob Wieland

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

WISD bond election, tax rate discussed

WISD bond election, tax rate discussed

Aug 31, 2023 | , ,

Fresh off the start of the 2023-24 (FY24) school year, Wylie ISD trustees had photo ops, campus security and STAAR updates and a tax rate and bond election to consider. During their first regular trustee meeting of the school year, officials had the opportunity to...

read more
Public invited to comment on FY24 budget

Public invited to comment on FY24 budget

Aug 31, 2023 | ,

As city officials begin to wind down the current fiscal year, citizens have an opportunity to hear the coming year’s proposed budget on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The city of Sachse’s operating year is from Oct 1 through Sept. 30. Council and city staff have been working on...

read more
Council sets public hearing on proposed tax rate

Council sets public hearing on proposed tax rate

Aug 31, 2023 | ,

Tax rate to be considered Sept. 18 Residents will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed budget and tax rate in the coming weeks after action by city council this month. During Sachse council’s regular meeting on Aug. 21, a public hearing date of Sept. 18 was...

read more
Budget townhall meeting tonight

Budget townhall meeting tonight

Aug 29, 2023 | ,

Public invited to 7 p.m. Aug 29th meeting on FY24 proposed budget As Sachse officials wind down the current fiscal year, citizens have an opportunity to comment on the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) proposed budget on at 7 p.m., Aug. 29, during a budget townhall...

read more
Conservation request effective today, Aug 25.

Conservation request effective today, Aug 25.

Aug 25, 2023 | ,

Austin, Texas – Continued low wind-power generation and high demand for electricity will result in anticipated low operating reserves for the Texas power grid this afternoon and into the evening.  The Public Utility Commission (PUCT) is echoing a call...

read more
New program offers support, tools to those in need

New program offers support, tools to those in need

Aug 24, 2023 | ,

Sachse’s Neighborhood Services Department has got the tools it needs to power its latest initiative. The city’s Community Tool Shed is a dual-purpose project that will not only equip residents with tools needed to remedy code violations, but it will also provide...

read more
Residents advised to conserve during heat wave

Residents advised to conserve during heat wave

Aug 24, 2023 | ,

There’s no relief in sight for Texans as extended triple-digit heat continues to scorch the region. As a result, conservation and caution are being advised by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). Both...

read more
Town hall meeting will address budget questions

Town hall meeting will address budget questions

Aug 24, 2023 | ,

A town hall meeting has been scheduled to give residents an opportunity to learn more about the city’s budget process and ask questions. The 7 p.m. Aug. 29 meeting will be held in council chambers and will be live-streamed and recorded. To Login to read the full story...

read more
PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

Aug 17, 2023 |

Voluntary Conservation Notice Effective Thursday, August 17 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is echoing a notice from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to...

read more
Council awards $816,500 screening wall bid

Council awards $816,500 screening wall bid

Aug 17, 2023 | ,

A Hudson Crossing screening wall replacement with a $816,500 price tag was approved by Sachse City Council, although many of the councilmembers were concerned about the cost. The project was awarded to A&C Construction, Inc. at the Monday, Aug. 7 council meeting....

read more
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe