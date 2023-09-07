City invites public to hearing

The city of Sachse’s new current fiscal year is coming to an end Sept. 30, and in the next few weeks council will have held a public hearing on the 2023-24’s (FY24) new proposed tax rate.

The public is invited to attend and make comments on the proposed tax rate at the required public meeting during the Sept. 18 regular council meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

The rate is $0.650416 per $100, far below the voter-approval tax rate of $0.803834. The rate is the same as FY22 and FY23 but is nearly three cents higher than the no-new-revenue tax rate, $0.626779.

Average homestead taxable value is now up to $387,297 compared to $344,012 last year with tax on average homestead climbing from $2,237.51 to $2,519.04, a 12.58% increase.

Total tax levy on all properties is $25,892,534, a 15.73% increase from last year. A substantial part of the increase, just under $1.4 million, comes from new property.

If you want to read more stories like this, subscribe and support your local newspaper at https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News