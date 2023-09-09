Subscribe
Sachse controls Centennial, gets win

by | Sep 9, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Mustang football

GARLAND – What started as game that was only close on the scoreboard, turned into the game that the stats were showing.

The Mustangs overcame early mistakes and penalties to blowout the Lakeview Centennial Patriots Thursday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland.

Sachse led by just a field goal, 10-7 at the half after a fumble on the Patriots 18 yard line with a minute left in the 2nd quarter.

The passing was the highlight of the evening, especially in the 2nd half.

Lockett and Hanks caught six passes each for 225 and 114 yards respectively. Geroge threw three touchdowns, including a long catch and run to Lockett that went 90-plus yards. Even better, he had no interceptions.

Defensively, Sachse gave up just under 200 yards and limited Patriots quarterback Kendrick Sanders to 11 of 22 for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The game was a complete turnaround from the Mustangs loss to Prosper six days earlier.

Now 1-0 in district play, Sachse gets to put the past behind them and build off the win.

By Chad Engbrock • [email protected]

