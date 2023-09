Sachse is just one step away from adopting its final budget and tax rate.

The Tuesday, Sept. 5 council meeting included a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 (FY24) fiscal year budget. Council unanimously voted to set the date of Sept. 18 for budget and tax rate adoption.

By Jeremy Hallock

If you want to read more stories like this, subscribe and support your local newspaper at https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News