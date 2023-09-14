EVs charging ahead in a green revolution

Collin County ranks fourth statewide in the number of electric vehicles (EV) registered, according to Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

Overall, Texas had 217,000 EVs registered as of Aug. 22.

Although Harris County (Houston) led with more than 30,000 EVs registered, followed by Travis County (Austin), Dallas and Collin Counties were neck and neck, with 21,644 in Dallas County and 21,274 in Collin County.

By Bob Wieland

