Sachse smothers Rowlett in Hammer Bowl win

Kaliq Lockett (5) and the Mustangs bust onto the field before their Rowlett game.

GARLAND – It was all Mustangs Friday night, as they cruised to a 45-7 victory over the Eagles in the Hammer Bowl.

Sachse (2-0 in 9-6A, 2-2) struck first on Brenden George’s 14-yard touchdown run, following an interception from Ivory Chester to give the Mustangs good field position. George dominated the proceedings, totaling over 330 yards of offense and scoring four first-half touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) to put Sachse up 31-0 at the break.

Defensively, Sachse smothered the Rowlett (1-1 in 9-6A, 1-3) offense, totaling four turnovers and five sacks. Chester had two interceptions on the day, including an interception at the 1-yard-line late in the first half that kept the Eagles out of the end zone.

Sachse then gained 99 yards on seven plays to put the game away before the halftime break.

Aaron Esheku also had a big day, totaling three sacks and a blocked punt as Sachse held Rowlett to -4 rushing yards in the opening half. Despite the Eagles scoring to start the third quarter with a touchdown, the Mustangs forced two more turnovers, including Aidan Sharp’s 29-yard pick-six toward the end of the game.

Sachse will play Wylie East next Friday night at home, in a battle of two of the district’s top teams.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]