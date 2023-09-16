Subscribe
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

Sachse smothers Rowlett in Hammer Bowl win

by | Sep 16, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Sachse Mustangs football

Kaliq Lockett (5) and the Mustangs bust onto the field before their Rowlett game.

GARLAND – It was all Mustangs Friday night, as they cruised to a 45-7 victory over the Eagles in the Hammer Bowl.

Sachse (2-0 in 9-6A, 2-2) struck first on Brenden George’s 14-yard touchdown run, following an interception from Ivory Chester to give the Mustangs good field position. George dominated the proceedings, totaling over 330 yards of offense and scoring four first-half touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) to put Sachse up 31-0 at the break.

Defensively, Sachse smothered the Rowlett (1-1 in 9-6A, 1-3) offense, totaling four turnovers and five sacks. Chester had two interceptions on the day, including an interception at the 1-yard-line late in the first half that kept the Eagles out of the end zone. 

Sachse then gained 99 yards on seven plays to put the game away before the halftime break.

Aaron Esheku also had a big day, totaling three sacks and a blocked punt as Sachse held Rowlett to -4 rushing yards in the opening half. Despite the Eagles scoring to start the third quarter with a touchdown, the Mustangs forced two more turnovers, including Aidan Sharp’s 29-yard pick-six toward the end of the game.

Sachse will play Wylie East next Friday night at home, in a battle of two of the district’s top teams.

See the rest of the story and more in the next edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support your community newspaper.

By Kyle Grondin  •  [email protected]

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Council sets Sept. 18 date for budget, tax rate adoption

Council sets Sept. 18 date for budget, tax rate adoption

Sep 14, 2023 |

Sachse is just one step away from adopting its final budget and tax rate. The Tuesday, Sept. 5 council meeting included a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 (FY24) fiscal year budget. Council unanimously voted to set the date of Sept. 18 for budget and tax rate...

read more
Sachse Fire-Rescue announced as award winner

Sachse Fire-Rescue announced as award winner

Sep 14, 2023 |

Members of the Sachse Fire-Rescue (SFR) team will travel to The Big Easy to receive a prestigious award next week that recognizes the departments’ outstanding contributions to the EMS profession. Last month, SFR was announced as the recipient of the Dick Ferneau...

read more
EVs charging ahead in a green revolution

EVs charging ahead in a green revolution

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

Collin County ranks fourth statewide in the number of electric vehicles (EV) registered, according to Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG). Overall, Texas had 217,000 EVs registered as of Aug. 22. Although Harris...

read more
Championship rodeo celebrates 30th year

Championship rodeo celebrates 30th year

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

One of the most popular local events of the year — the Wylie Championship Rodeo — attracted large crowds from near and far seeking family friendly entertainment last weekend. Hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce, along with help from the city, Wylie ISD and a large...

read more
Sachse controls Centennial, gets win

Sachse controls Centennial, gets win

Sep 9, 2023 | ,

GARLAND – What started as game that was only close on the scoreboard, turned into the game that the stats were showing. The Mustangs overcame early mistakes and penalties to blowout the Lakeview Centennial Patriots Thursday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in...

read more
Council OKs date for budget, tax rate adoption

Council OKs date for budget, tax rate adoption

Sep 7, 2023 |

The Sept. 5 council meeting included a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. Council voted to set the date of Sept. 18 for budget and tax rate adoption. The meeting began with a proclamation to the North Texas Food Bank recognizing September as...

read more
City invites public to hearing

City invites public to hearing

Sep 7, 2023 |

The city of Sachse’s new current fiscal year is coming to an end Sept. 30, and in the next few weeks council will have held a public hearing on the 2023-24’s (FY24) new proposed tax rate. The public is invited to attend and make comments on the proposed tax rate at...

read more
Second chances

Second chances

Sep 7, 2023 | ,

Multi-organ transplant helps Wylie resident keep the beat Gynovel Henry is alive today because people cared enough to donate the gift of life. The 53-year-old transplant patient has been blessed with two perfect heart donor matches in the last five years — and one...

read more
Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse files for bankruptcy

Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse files for bankruptcy

Sep 7, 2023 |

Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse is seeking a new owner and facing financial turmoil, but it’s still open. Sunland Medical Foundation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in North Texas Bankruptcy Court on Thursday, Aug. 24. The filing comes less than two years since...

read more
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
Public Notice - Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
Public Notice - Subscribe