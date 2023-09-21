Subscribe
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

Take the fall

by | Sep 21, 2023 | Opinion

One of my most vivid memories of fall happened during junior high. I was standing in the end zone prior to the start of a game. I could barely feel my fingers and toes.

It was October, but it was unusually cold (Al Gore had yet to invent global warming). My shoulder pads, helmet, and other gear typically made me sweat profusely in the Arkansas heat and humidity. But a cold front and the rain that pushed it through had arrived.

By John Moore

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Take the fall

Take the fall

Sep 21, 2023 |

One of my most vivid memories of fall happened during junior high. I was standing in the end zone prior to the start of a game. I could barely feel my fingers and toes. It was October, but it was unusually cold (Al Gore had yet to invent global warming). My shoulder...

read more
A product of our generation

A product of our generation

Sep 14, 2023 |

If we’re honest, some products aren’t that different from each other. But during the 50s, 60s, and 70s, our moms were extremely loyal to the ones they liked. And advertising had a lot to do with mom’s loyalty, and ours. Growing up in front of a large, RCA console TV...

read more
Name that town

Name that town

Sep 7, 2023 |

If you grew up in a town with a unique name, there are likely many stories about how the name came to be. Also, you know the struggles of trying to explain them. If your town is small, few folks have heard of it and they have no idea where it is. “What’s the name of...

read more
Ya’ll come back now

Ya’ll come back now

Aug 31, 2023 |

He left me a message, so I called him back. It’s funny how, even if you haven’t talked to a childhood friend in a long time, the conversation picks up as if you had just spoken earlier in the day. “Remember that location you always said you’d like to buy one...

read more
Food for thought

Food for thought

Aug 24, 2023 |

They were called, “Victory Gardens.” And they were one of the weapons US citizens used to help win World War II. With the bad guys throwing everything at us that they could, in return, we were throwing everything at them that we could. By John Moore To Login to read...

read more
Baskin in the past

Baskin in the past

Aug 17, 2023 |

When our parents would take my sister and me from Ashdown, Arkansas to Texarkana, often they’d succumb to our begging and stop for ice cream. The only destination considered was Baskin-Robbins 31 Flavors. By John Moore To Login to read the full story or to subscribe,...

read more
Fear itself: spiders, snakes and more

Fear itself: spiders, snakes and more

Aug 3, 2023 |

A granddaddy long legs climbed onto my face while I was out brush hogging on the tractor. I’d like to apologize to the neighbor for his fence, chicken house, doghouse, clothesline, and for leaving the scene of an accident. By John Moore To Login to read the full story...

read more
When boy meets grill

When boy meets grill

Jul 27, 2023 |

Ever have one of those moments where something in your head says you need to do something, but you’re not sure why? Recently, a memory I have of my grandfather cooking on a charcoal grill sparked that little voice to give me a direct order. The instructions were to...

read more
Finding a home for things left behind

Finding a home for things left behind

Jul 13, 2023 |

This column appears in over 30 papers in the South. I’m always pleasantly surprised by the number of messages I receive and from where they come. Often, they’re related to a previous column and the person writing shares a memory or story that was stirred by what they...

read more
Channeling my youth

Channeling my youth

Jul 6, 2023 |

 I remember my parents’ first remote control. It was me. You hear a lot about child labor laws and how working kids is against the rules. It’s cruel. It’s unusual. It’s punishment. By John Moore To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit...

read more
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
Public Notice - Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
Public Notice - Subscribe