Mustangs rout Rangers, stay undefeated in district

Brendon Haygood (against Wylie East) was part of the scoring onslaught the Mustangs unleashed against Naaman Forest.

The Mustangs continued their defensive dominance from a week ago and sprinkled in touchdowns early and often, beating Naaman Forest, 49-14.

In Thursday’s Sept. 28 game, Sachse scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

Quarterback Brenden George scrambled out of the pocket, slipped through a couple of would-be-tacklers and scored from 58 yards.

Five minutes later Brendon Haygood scored from two yards to cap a nine-play drive.

And just before the end of the opening quarter, on Sachse’s first play of their fourth possession Haygood burst through the line, running through four tackles to score from 41 yards.

That ended scoring for the first quarter and gave the Mustangs a 21-0 lead.

Sachse (4-2, 4-0) defense dominated the entire game.

Total offense for Sachse was 582 yds while Naaman could only muster 136 yds.

Haygood had seven carries for 170 yards, three TDs.

Sachse is undefeated in district and currently in first place.

Bye week this coming Friday, then at Garland, Thurs, Oct 12.

