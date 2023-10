Council had a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. to consider appointments to the city’s boards and commissions.

All board and commission appointees for the city serve two-year terms that expire in October.

Animal Shelter Board reappointments are Jim Mathis and Janice Brooks along with new appointee Carollynn Egler.

By Jeremy Hallock

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News