Fall is finally here and that means cooler weather, shrinking daylight, orange and yellow leaves, Halloween costumes, scary movies and pumpkins.

Pumpkin Prowl, the annual event hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Salmon Park, located at 4302 Williford Road, Sachse.

By Jeremy Hallock

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News