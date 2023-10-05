Rehearing requested for wastewater plant

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been asked to reconsider a permit to build a wastewater treatment plant between Parker and Murphy.

The two cities, eight individuals and the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) have filed motions for rehearing (MFRs) seeking to rescind the permit allowing up to 200,000 gallons of treated effluent to be dumped each day into Maxwell Creek.

By Bob Wieland

