Sachse volleyball continues to roll

Sakiah Logan (2) sets for a dig in Sachse’s 3-0 match win over the Wylie Lady Pirates on Sept. 26. Maddie Smith/C&S Media

A nine-game win streak is on the line as Sachse continues its charge to the regular season finish line.

After losing an early district meeting at the Wylie Lady Pirates on Aug 22, the Lady Mustangs have had a perfect district response, win.

In between the Wylie loss and the next district game, Sachse played eight non-district games, winning five and losing three.

Since then, the team has been tough to beat, including a first-place tiebreaker that saw the Lady Mustangs beat Wylie East at their own gym last month.

