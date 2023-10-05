Subscribe
Sachse volleyball continues to roll

by | Oct 5, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Sakiah Logan (2) sets for a dig in Sachse’s 3-0 match win over the Wylie Lady Pirates on Sept. 26. Maddie Smith/C&S Media

A nine-game win streak is on the line as Sachse continues its charge to the regular season finish line.

After losing an early district meeting at the Wylie Lady Pirates on Aug 22, the Lady Mustangs have had a perfect district response, win.

In between the Wylie loss and the next district game, Sachse played eight non-district games, winning five and losing three.

Since then, the team has been tough to beat, including a first-place tiebreaker that saw the Lady Mustangs beat Wylie East at their own gym last month.

For the rest of the story see the next print or digital edition of The Sachse News.

Mustangs rout Rangers, stay undefeated in district

Mustangs rout Rangers, stay undefeated in district

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Brenden George (16) completed 16 of 25 passes for 280 yards, three TD’s and an interception in the Mustangs 49-14 win over Naaman Forest. Maddie Smith/C&S Media The Mustangs continued their defensive dominance from the prior week and sprinkled in touchdowns early...

Rehearing requested for wastewater plant

Rehearing requested for wastewater plant

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been asked to reconsider a permit to build a wastewater treatment plant between Parker and Murphy. The two cities, eight individuals and the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) have filed motions for...

Pumpkin Prowl, Fallfest Oct. 21

Pumpkin Prowl, Fallfest Oct. 21

Oct 5, 2023 |

Fall is finally here and that means cooler weather, shrinking daylight, orange and yellow leaves, Halloween costumes, scary movies and pumpkins. Pumpkin Prowl, the annual event hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21,...

Council makes appointments in special meeting

Council makes appointments in special meeting

Oct 5, 2023 |

Council had a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. to consider appointments to the city’s boards and commissions. All board and commission appointees for the city serve two-year terms that expire in October. Animal Shelter Board reappointments are Jim Mathis...

New mural honors city’s past, future

New mural honors city’s past, future

Sep 28, 2023 |

Sachse’s new mural cannot be missed. It is colorful, bright and 150 feet wide. Located on the side of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus at 2709 3rd Street in Sachse, the new mural was unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 20. By Jeremy Hallock To...

Historical haunts planned for Sachse, Wylie

Historical haunts planned for Sachse, Wylie

Sep 28, 2023 | ,

In just a few weeks, area residents can learn some ghostly local history. In collaboration with the Sachse Historical Society and the Sachse Cemetery Board, a Celebration of Souls is planned that includes arts and crafts for children, education about Dia de los...

Council adopts budget, tax rate

Council adopts budget, tax rate

Sep 28, 2023 |

City of Sachse councilmembers approved the proposed FY 2023-24 budget and tax rate at the Monday, Sept. 18 regular meeting. The city’s operating year is Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The FY24 budget includes nearly $74 million in total revenue and $92.6 million in total...

Bond 1023 update at WISD meeting

Bond 1023 update at WISD meeting

Sep 28, 2023 | , ,

The second regular trustee meeting of the school year on Sept. 18 had several recognitions, information on a new initiative, and a Bond 2023 update. Recognitions included the Wylie High School Theatre team for receiving an award of distinction by the Texas Education...

