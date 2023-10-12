Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 21

An inspiring event for participants of all ages, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to Sachse to raise money for research, spread awareness and build camaraderie against the progressive disease with no cure that destroys memory.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 10 a.m. during the opening ceremony at Sachse Fallfest Oct. 21 at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive.

By Jeremy Hallock

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News