Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 21

by | Oct 12, 2023 | Latest

An inspiring event for participants of all ages, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to Sachse to raise money for research, spread awareness and build camaraderie against the progressive disease with no cure that destroys memory.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 10 a.m. during the opening ceremony at Sachse Fallfest Oct. 21 at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive.

By Jeremy Hallock

Mustangs start at trot, end in gallop, win 57-24

Oct 13, 2023 | ,

Brenden George (16) drops back to pass in Sachse's win over Garland on Thursday night. Early on, it looked like Garland was going to give Sachse a run taking a 17-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the 2nd quarter. The Mustangs were not quite clicking on...

Oct 12, 2023 | ,

Sachse Fire-Rescue personnel have been rehearsing skits, listening to music, dusting off a larger-than-life dog costume and practicing puppet shows highlighting Fire Prevention Week for elementary school kids. Commemorating the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 that killed...

Oct 12, 2023 | ,

Texans are among the millions of stargazers preparing for two celestial events. On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the...

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Brenden George (16) completed 16 of 25 passes for 280 yards, three TD’s and an interception in the Mustangs 49-14 win over Naaman Forest. Maddie Smith/C&S Media The Mustangs continued their defensive dominance from the prior week and sprinkled in touchdowns early...

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Sakiah Logan (2) sets for a dig in Sachse’s 3-0 match win over the Wylie Lady Pirates on Sept. 26. Maddie Smith/C&S Media A nine-game win streak is on the line as Sachse continues its charge to the regular season finish line. After losing an early district meeting...

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been asked to reconsider a permit to build a wastewater treatment plant between Parker and Murphy. The two cities, eight individuals and the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) have filed motions for...

Oct 5, 2023 |

Fall is finally here and that means cooler weather, shrinking daylight, orange and yellow leaves, Halloween costumes, scary movies and pumpkins. Pumpkin Prowl, the annual event hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21,...

Oct 5, 2023 |

Council had a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. to consider appointments to the city’s boards and commissions. All board and commission appointees for the city serve two-year terms that expire in October. Animal Shelter Board reappointments are Jim Mathis...

