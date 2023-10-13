Subscribe
Mustangs start at trot, end in gallop, win 57-24

by | Oct 13, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Brenden George Sachse Mustangs football

Brenden George (16) drops back to pass in Sachse’s win over Garland on Thursday night.

Early on, it looked like Garland was going to give Sachse a run taking a 17-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

The Mustangs were not quite clicking on all cylinders, but that changed and changed fast.

With time running out in the first half, the Mustangs scored their first touchdown when Brenden George ran in from 2 yards out. 

After the break, they scored 50 points, 28 in the 3rd quarter and 22 in the 4th to dominate the Owls and remain undefeated in District 9-6A. 

The Owls added a late touchdown to make the final score 57-24.

George had a hand in five touchdowns, rushing for four and tossing a 23-yard pass to Santana Quinn for the fifth.

The Mustangs had 472 yards on offense and Brendon Haygood led all runners with 146 yards on 14 carries. Quinn was the leading receiver for Sachse with four catches for 82 yards and a score.

Sachse (5-2, 5-0) will host South Garland (2-5, 0-5) next Friday, Oct. 20 and have one of their toughest opponents of the regular season when they travel to Wylie (5-1, 4-0) in what could be a battle for first place in district.

Check out the full story in the next print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

From Staff Reports  •  [email protected]

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

