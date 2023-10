The October Parks and Recreation board meeting provided an overview of what to expect from the departments next year.

“We were blessed this year with a budget that is going to send us to the next level,” Parks and Recreation Board Secretary Jermaine McDaniel said at the Thursday, Oct. 12 meeting.

By Jeremy Hallock

For more on this story see the October 19, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.