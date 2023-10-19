Texans support Israel after attack

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor those who lost their lives in Israel., including American citizens, “during the heinous acts of war carried out against the State of Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas.”

Abbott also added $4 million in funding from the governor’s Public Safety Office, for a total of $19 million, to enhance security for Jewish organizations in Texas including schools and synagogues.

By Bob Wieland

