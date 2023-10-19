Therapy dog all ears when it comes to kids

If your child has trouble reading, a special canine companion who frequents the Sachse Public Library just might be able to help.

A couple times a month — usually on the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m., often on family game night, an 8-year-old German shepherd named Greta is at the library to lend an ear and provide comfort as children read to her.

By Jeremy Hallock

For more on this story see the October 19, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.