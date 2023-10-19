Subscribe
Therapy dog all ears when it comes to kids

Oct 19, 2023

If your child has trouble reading, a special canine companion who frequents the Sachse Public Library just might be able to help.

A couple times a month — usually on the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m., often on family game night, an 8-year-old German shepherd named Greta is at the library to lend an ear and provide comfort as children read to her.

By Jeremy Hallock

By Jeremy Hallock

Parks and Recreation expanding offerings next year

Oct 19, 2023 | ,

The October Parks and Recreation board meeting provided an overview of what to expect from the departments next year. “We were blessed this year with a budget that is going to send us to the next level,” Parks and Recreation Board Secretary Jermaine McDaniel said at...

Texans support Israel after attack

Oct 19, 2023 | , ,

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor those who lost their lives in Israel., including American citizens, “during the heinous acts of war carried out against the State of Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas.” Abbott also added $4 million...

Mustangs start at trot, end in gallop, win 57-24

Oct 13, 2023 | ,

Brenden George (16) drops back to pass in Sachse's win over Garland on Thursday night. Early on, it looked like Garland was going to give Sachse a run taking a 17-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the 2nd quarter. The Mustangs were not quite clicking on...

SF-R to visit schools for Fire Prevention Month

Oct 12, 2023 | ,

Sachse Fire-Rescue personnel have been rehearsing skits, listening to music, dusting off a larger-than-life dog costume and practicing puppet shows highlighting Fire Prevention Week for elementary school kids. Commemorating the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 that killed...

Texas expecting two eclipses

Oct 12, 2023 | ,

Texans are among the millions of stargazers preparing for two celestial events. On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the...

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 21

Oct 12, 2023 |

An inspiring event for participants of all ages, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to Sachse to raise money for research, spread awareness and build camaraderie against the progressive disease with no cure that destroys memory. Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 10...

Mustangs rout Rangers, stay undefeated in district

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Brenden George (16) completed 16 of 25 passes for 280 yards, three TD’s and an interception in the Mustangs 49-14 win over Naaman Forest. Maddie Smith/C&S Media The Mustangs continued their defensive dominance from the prior week and sprinkled in touchdowns early...

